Donald Trump Jr walloped for trying to smear woman who gave husband fish tank cleaner

Donald Trump Jr. boosted a conspiracy theory smearing a woman as a murderer to shield his father from blame in her husband’s death.

The couple ingested fish tank cleaner, which contains a chemical touted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for the coronavirus, and initial news reports about the man’s death and his wife’s hospitalization cast blame on the president.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization Sunday for malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, which Trump had called a treatment despite extremely limited evidence of its effectiveness.

The 61-year-old woman, who is reportedly a Democratic donor and not a big Trump fan, said she and her 68-year-old husband ingested some chloroquine they found in their pantry, but it was not in medicine form and not safe for human consumption.

The president’s eldest son retweeted a link from a right-leaning conspiracy theory account that posted screen shots of a purported deposition the woman gave in 2012 claiming a history of mental illness and a desire to divorce her husband, with the apparent implication that she murdered him years later and blamed the president.

I look forward to the media follow up to this story. I mean they were very fast to blame Trump for this couple dosing themselves with Fish Tamk Cleaner 🙄 that people likely deserve to hear this part too? No? https://t.co/oODNA0dv04 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 31, 2020

Other social media users blasted Trump Jr. for attempting to smear the woman based on flimsy evidence.

So a crazy person drank fish cleaner because your dad said it was o.k.? What's the defense for AR-15s? — Seldom right, but never unsure (@Pete2303) March 31, 2020

Daddy definitely taught you how to tweet — Donald J Trump Jr III (@FetusTrump) March 31, 2020

I get my advice from my doctor, never the President. — Blatantone (@blatantone) March 31, 2020

Which means what? She followed your old man’s advice junior. Think about that. — David Brown (@dhbrown808) March 31, 2020

Scraping the bottom of the barrel there, jr – wah 😩 #jrNeedsADiaperChange pic.twitter.com/yvC1aEO2Fn — Echo (@EchoWarrior101) March 31, 2020

Most countries are flattering their curves ..not us .. 2 months of your father not taking this seriously is costing American lives.

Tell us again what a great job he’s doing with testing. — Mediterranean On Ice (@Jamma1313) March 31, 2020

So what? Your father should be aware that unstable people are watching and should choose what he says more wisely! — ManaMana (@Julia21023) March 31, 2020

What is a "tamk"?

Is it like a cofefe? — JoeTaxpayer® (@JoeTaxpayerBlog) March 31, 2020

How do you spin killing 1000s because you failed to act? — Aquatic Ecologist (@H2OEcologist) March 31, 2020

Because darling daddy said it was a good idea, numbnuts — Geoff Smethwick (@GeoffJeoffers) March 31, 2020

And your point? Someone with mental illness can’t figure out your father isn’t the person to take seriously? — jazzdog6 (@JaJazzdog309) March 31, 2020

So, you're exploiting this womans mental illness to own the libs?!?! Are you serious? Mental illness aside, were they drinking fish tank cleaner PRIOR to Daddy's announcement??? They couldn't possibly have bought all the cleaner on Ebay, Jr! — Tiffany Conley (@tiffcon1) March 31, 2020