‘Don’t put the checkbook away’: CNN’s business editor calls for more COVID-19 relief

Published

5 mins ago

on

CNN’s Richard Quest said the $1 trillion coronavirus aid package was a good start, but more help would be needed.

The network’s business editor at large said the ripple effects from the national shutdown were still impossible to grasp, especially since there was not yet any indication how long it would be necessary until the COVID-19 outbreak was halted.

“Think about your everyday life,” Quest said. “Every restaurant and bar and club in New York, every gym in many parts of the country is closed. That is having ripple effects of which we are only just starting to see. One person loses their income, they can’t pay their rent, so on and so on.”

President Donald Trump has signed a bill to ensure paid leave benefits for many Americans, and is planning a stimulus package that would include assistance for small businesses and airlines — but Quest said individuals need help right away.

“The reality is that this money this trillion dollars is a very good start, but it is only a start,” he said. “As a percentage of GDP it is way lower than let’s say the U.K., Spain or Germany has done. The U.S. will have to spend or the view is between $3 trillion to $4 trillion before this is over. So while it is an excellent beginning, lawmakers really are going to have to get used to the idea and not put the checkbook away.”


