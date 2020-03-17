Dow temporarily drops below 20,000 for the first time since Trump took office

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

DOW JONES DROPS BELLOW 20,000 POINTS pic.twitter.com/ahgK0djyYI — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 17, 2020

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

On the day Trump took office, the Dow stood at 19,732 points. It quickly surpassed 20,000 and has not fallen below that number until today. For a while, the performance of the stock market — an indicator of business health and an important part of millions of upper middle class workers’ retirement accounts — was a key selling point Trump used as evidence of the success of his presidency.

The four worst single-point drops in the Dow have occurred this month, in response to the spreading coronavirus pandemic and the problems with the federal government’s response.