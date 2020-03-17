Quantcast
Connect with us

Dow temporarily drops below 20,000 for the first time since Trump took office

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

On the day Trump took office, the Dow stood at 19,732 points. It quickly surpassed 20,000 and has not fallen below that number until today. For a while, the performance of the stock market — an indicator of business health and an important part of millions of upper middle class workers’ retirement accounts — was a key selling point Trump used as evidence of the success of his presidency.

The four worst single-point drops in the Dow have occurred this month, in response to the spreading coronavirus pandemic and the problems with the federal government’s response.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham self-quarantines after possible virus exposure at Mar-a-Lago

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has voluntarily quarantined herself at home over concerns that she may have the novel coronavirus.

The White House told The New York Post that Grisham is working from home out of "an abundance of caution."

According to the report, Grisham had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece came in contact with the same Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dow temporarily drops below 20,000 for the first time since Trump took office

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

DOW JONES DROPS BELLOW 20,000 POINTS pic.twitter.com/ahgK0djyYI

— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 17, 2020

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus crisis exposes horrible truths about America’s health system

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony S Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and just about the only official in the Trump administration trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus, said last Thursday: “The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now … It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

While we’re at it, let’s admit something more basic. The system would be failing even under a halfway competent president. The dirty little secret, which will soon become apparent to all, is that there is no real public health system in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 