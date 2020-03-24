Dr Anthony Fauci reappears at Coronavirus Task Force briefing — after mysterious absence on Monday

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing on coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the expert virologist who sits on the virus task force — reappeared to answer press questions.

Fauci’s absence from the briefing on Monday caused a stir on social media, particularly given that Trump used some of his time at the podium to criticize doctors’ medical advice on containing the spread of coronavirus and suggest that the U.S. economy would reopen and social distancing would cease “soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to that absence on monday, Fauci had sat for an interview in which he expressed his frustration that the president ad-libs his comments on the virus and his advice to the American people — often directly contradicting the advice of medical experts.