Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr Anthony Fauci reappears at Coronavirus Task Force briefing — after mysterious absence on Monday

Published

1 min ago

on

At Tuesday’s White House press briefing on coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the expert virologist who sits on the virus task force — reappeared to answer press questions.

Fauci’s absence from the briefing on Monday caused a stir on social media, particularly given that Trump used some of his time at the podium to criticize doctors’ medical advice on containing the spread of coronavirus and suggest that the U.S. economy would reopen and social distancing would cease “soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to that absence on monday, Fauci had sat for an interview in which he expressed his frustration that the president ad-libs his comments on the virus and his advice to the American people — often directly contradicting the advice of medical experts.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump doesn’t really want to restart the economy — he’s preparing the ground to blame Democrats and the media for the coming recession

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Under pressure from business leaders and conservative pundits, Donald Trump is reportedly considering asking those who are at elevated risk of death from COVID-19 to isolate themselves and “opening” the economy back up for everyone else. But that’s not an option. Trump doesn’t have the power to flip the switch on the economy in the midst of a pandemic.

And on some level, he knows it. Trump doesn’t really want cases of COVID-19 to spike after schools and businesses re-open prematurely. Rather, this is transparent strategy to shift responsibility for the inevitable consequences of his miserable response to this crisis onto his political opponents.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Good news — scientists discovered a property of coronavirus that will make a long-term vaccine possible

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

A vaccine for the novel coronavirus is still several months away, at least. But questions have lingered about whether such a vaccine, when it is developed, would offer long-term protection, like the MMR shot, or whether it would need to be administered regularly to guard against new strains, like the seasonal flu shot.

According to the Washington Post, scientists have discovered a property of the virus that suggests it will be the former.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Counter-intel expert says Trump needs Fox News to ‘perpetuate the fraud’ that people must die to save his economy

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's misinformation campaign around the coronavirus needs a critical ally to accomplish it: Fox News.

In a panel discussion, former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Frank Figliuzzi explained that the pro-Trump propaganda used to come out of Russia, but now it's deadly propaganda coming from inside the house.

"You know, it is interesting that we have become so attuned, as you said, to external disinformation, disinformation from outside sources like Russia and now more than ever before we have to be attuned to disinformation from within," said Figliuzzi during the discussion with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. "That means outlets like Fox News. Carl Marx once famously wrote that 'religion was the opiate of the masses.' Marx was wrong because he never met Fox News."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image