Drop SAT/ACT requirement? California decision widely watched
A faculty review of the admissions policies of the University of California System recommended the ACT and SAT remain a requirement of applicants to its 10 campuses.A year in the making and anticipated by both sides in the testing debate, the preliminary faculty recommendations represent a setback for critics who maintain the ACT and SAT reflect family income and parent education rather than student merit. Those critics believe a decision by the mega California system to drop testing requirements could compel other states to follow suit.In its findings, the Academic Senate Standardized Testing…
Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israel's general election Monday, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government.
The election, Israel's third in less than a year, was called after inconclusive votes in April and September plunged the Jewish state into political stalemate.
The surveys conducted by three Israeli networks gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party between 36 and 37 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament.
Likud's main challenger, the centrist Blue and White party, was estimated to take 32 or 33.
Trump demands pharma come up with a vaccine for coronavirus — but he’s been spreading vaccine conspiracies for years
President Donald Trump met with pharmaceutical companies where he told them he "heard" that a vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. He was swiftly told that it wasn't how it works.
https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1234588238284759041
Vaccines take time to create, but they also require testing on animals. From there, they're often retooled and tested again on animals. It can go through several versions before scientists feel it is safe enough to test on humans, much less be ready for mass distribution.
https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1234595956856967168
"Like I've been telling you, a year to a year and a half," Dr. Anthony Fauci had to interrupt Trump as he was speaking to the press.
CNN
Trump repeatedly lectured on coronavirus vaccine by drug execs at White House meeting
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that in a meeting with pharmaceutical executives at the White House, President Donald Trump repeatedly asked if they could rush out a vaccine for coronavirus within the next few months, and had to be told again and again that that wasn't possible.
"During the meeting, several of the experts and the pharmaceutical industry CEOs had to explain to the president time and again that they cannot necessarily rush a vaccine on to the market," said Acosta. "The president was sort of asking as he was going around the room, well, how quickly can we get a vaccine out on the market, and do it in three or four months."