Drug dealer caught selling heroin labeled ‘Corona Virus’
A Paterson man was arrested Monday after police say they caught him selling drugs including bags of heroin each labeled “Corona Virus.”An officer in his patrol car said he saw two men exchanging money and a green plastic vial about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street. The accused dealer ran as the officer approached and dropped a bag of heroin with the “Corona Virus” stamp, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said in an email.Police later arrested the 53-year-old man following a brief struggle in a nearby alley and found two more bags with the “Corona Virus” stamp, Spezia…
GOP governor: Trump’s coronavirus message is ‘almost completely opposite’ of his own medical experts
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday that he has been getting mixed signals from President Donald Trump's White House about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
During a CNN interview, Berman asked the Maryland Republican what he made of President Donald Trump talking about ending social distancing restrictions at a time when Hogan had just ordered nonessential businesses to close down due to the crisis.
"Some of the messaging is pretty confusing," Hogan said. "I think it is not just that it doesn't match with what we're doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging out of the administration doesn't match, where you have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things almost completely opposite of that yesterday."
Nurses claim a previously unreported coronavirus symptom in tearful CNN interview
In an exclusive interview with CNN, nurses from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington that saw the first major outbreak of the coronavirus tearfully described trying to care for their charges and revealed new details about symptoms their patients experienced.
As one nurse told CNN's Sara Sidner, the early days were like a "warzone."
During the extensive interview, nurse Chelsey Earnest said she saw symptoms that have not been noted by the media.
"I saw what I described as red eyes," she said.
"I've never heard of red eyes before, why is that?" Sidner pressed. "Is that information just not gotten out to the public?"