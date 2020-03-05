During a pandemic, states’ patchwork of crisis plans could mean uneven care
A possible coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the nation’s hospitals and force doctors into difficult decisions about how to allocate limited resources. Yet, experts say, only a handful of states have done the work necessary to prepare for such worst-case scenarios.How would hospitals handle overflowing emergency rooms? What would doctors do if they ran out of medicines or ventilators? How would they decide who gets prioritized if they can’t treat everyone?Many fear the rapid spread of the virus invites a repeat of disaster scenarios like those that occurred in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, …
Trump’s coronavirus lies are putting his own rally-goers in danger — and they’ll eventually learn the truth: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
President Donald Trump went on Fox News to call into question health statistics and spread dubious claims about the coronavirus outbreak, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were astonished.
The president inaccurately compared COVID-19 to the flu, claimed patients would get better on their own at work and claimed the WHO's estimated 3.4 percent death rate was probably less than 1 percent.
"Oh, my god -- a 'false number,'" Brzezinski said. "What President Trump called the World Health Organization's latest global death rate of the coronavirus, talking about a 'hunch' what he has going on."
2020 Election
Harris County’s cascade of election day fumbles disproportionately affected communities of color
The last voters at Texas Southern University, a historically black university, ultimately spent nearly an entire workday waiting in line to cast their ballots, nearly five hours after polls closed.
From the sunlit atrium of the science building on campus, former Vice President Joe Biden asked Texas Southern University for an assist.
It was election day eve, and Biden was visiting the university just days after black voters in South Carolina had forcefully revived his presidential bid. That Biden had chosen to spend precious hours at Texas Southern ahead of Super Tuesday seemed to signal he hoped to make the historically black college and the community it represented a nexus between his last pivotal win and the next crucial test of his campaign.
‘He’s trying to kill us’: Trump blasted for spreading coronavirus ‘misinformation’ in Fox News interview with Sean Hannity
President Donald Trump spread misinformation about the coronavirus during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity -- and faced furious outrage afterward.
The president insisted the World Health Organization's estimated 3.4 percent death rate from COVI-19 was a "false number," and said he had a "hunch" that it was actually below 1 percent, along with a number of other highly misleading claims about the outbreak and other topics.