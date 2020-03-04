Quantcast
Shocking stories of racist abuse emerge from Milwaukee brewery where mass shooting occurred

March 4, 2020

The man who went on a shooting rampage at a Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee last month reportedly kept a noose in his locker at the facility.

Six current and former employees at the brewery tell the Washington Post that a noose was found in 2015 in the locker of Anthony Ferrill, the black man who killed five of his coworkers this past February before turning the gun on himself.

Employees say that the noose incident was just one of many racist incidents that have occurred at the brewery over the years.

“Current and former employees of the Molson Coors brewery here say there is a long-held culture of racism, including racist cartoons placed in workspaces, the n-word scrawled in break rooms and bathrooms and nooses hung at the facility,” the Post reports. “The employees also described a workplace where minority workers were subject to racist language and taunts based on their religion.”

Even though Ferrill was reportedly the target of racist harassment, law enforcement officials who are investigating the case say there is no sign so far that Ferrill’s shooting rampage was racially motivated.


