Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Trump official warns of hundreds of thousands dead if we ‘prematurely’ end social distancing

Published

1 min ago

on

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, said that Trump’s desire to “restart” the American economy while the COVID-19 pandemic rages out of control is putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

Writing on Twitter, Bossert argued against downplaying the health risks posed by the pandemic in the name of getting Americans back to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case fatality rate is the percentage of people infected that die,” he wrote. “People saying it’s only 1 percent must acknowledge the total number goes up, in real lost lives, if we prematurely return to open society without controls. More infected people means more total deaths. 1 percent of 66 million = 660K.”

For the past several weeks, Bossert has been trying to wake up the administration to the humanitarian dangers of letting the disease run amok and has been encouraging the president to push for social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Now, however, Trump is signaling that he will call for an end to those measures by the end of next week.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump insists people want to go back to work as health officials fear skyrocketing coronavirus cases

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is ready to end the social-distancing and thinks it's time to go back to normal. The problem is that people are still contracting the coronavirus. Indeed, epidemiologists suggest that this may be one of the worst weeks Americans have seen yet.

"Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!" he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242455267603877894

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pharmacists are seeing ‘disgraceful’ prescribing activity as doctors hoard unproven coronavirus drugs endorsed by Trump

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

A nationwide shortage of two drugs touted as possible treatments for the coronavirus is being driven in part by doctors inappropriately prescribing the medicines for family, friends and themselves, according to pharmacists and state regulators.

“It’s disgraceful, is what it is,” said Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, which started getting calls and emails Saturday from members saying they were receiving questionable prescriptions. “And completely selfish.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI agent stunned by GOP’s willingness to die for 401ks: I dealt with suicidal cults – this is a new level of craziness

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News this Monday, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that he's willing to bet there's plenty of senior citizens in America who would be willing to risk contracting COVID-19 if it meant getting the economy back on track.

Patrick said that he, as a senior citizen himself, would be "willing to take a chance" on his survival "in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves" for his children and grandchildren, adding that people he's talked to say the same thing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image