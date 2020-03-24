Ex-Trump official warns of hundreds of thousands dead if we ‘prematurely’ end social distancing

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, said that Trump’s desire to “restart” the American economy while the COVID-19 pandemic rages out of control is putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

Writing on Twitter, Bossert argued against downplaying the health risks posed by the pandemic in the name of getting Americans back to work.

“The case fatality rate is the percentage of people infected that die,” he wrote. “People saying it’s only 1 percent must acknowledge the total number goes up, in real lost lives, if we prematurely return to open society without controls. More infected people means more total deaths. 1 percent of 66 million = 660K.”

For the past several weeks, Bossert has been trying to wake up the administration to the humanitarian dangers of letting the disease run amok and has been encouraging the president to push for social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Now, however, Trump is signaling that he will call for an end to those measures by the end of next week.

