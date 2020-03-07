Ex-Trump official warns public to ignore ‘politicians’ on the coronavirus and only listen to scientists
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin offered some simple advice to viewers about coronavirus.
“We’re stuck in a world where we’re googling about coronavirus and the good information is not nearly as salacious as the bad information and panic sets in,” said anchor Ali Velshi.
“I try to take my advice from health care professionals, not politicians,” said Shulkin. “So going to credible sources is a good place to start. And you know, my primary concern is for the safety of the public. I don’t think now is the time to do finger-pointing. But I think that we do have to stick to the facts, get the right information, and make sure that people are making good decisions based on facts and not fear.”
“So the first information people need is good testing,” said Velshi. “Sounds like by the end of next week we’ll have a million test kits out there. How do public health officials think about testing? Not everybody gets testing. That is not efficient. But we need good testing to figure out how many people are carrying coronavirus.”
“Yeah, I think the fact that we haven’t had a good access to testing in adequate numbers has set us back and people are making up information because we don’t have the figures. So getting access to the tests, I think, is a game changer,” said Shulkin. “But I think that people weren’t talking enough about screening. There should be good screening with asking people the proper questions, checking temperatures … so I think with adequate screening we can use testing in a sensible way and actually have data to be able it make fact-based decision-making, so that we’re not having some of the overreactions that we’re seeing in the community.”
Watch below:
Ex-Trump official warns public to ignore ‘politicians’ on the coronavirus and only listen to scientists
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin offered some simple advice to viewers about coronavirus.
"We're stuck in a world where we're googling about coronavirus and the good information is not nearly as salacious as the bad information and panic sets in," said anchor Ali Velshi.
"I try to take my advice from health care professionals, not politicians," said Shulkin. "So going to credible sources is a good place to start. And you know, my primary concern is for the safety of the public. I don't think now is the time to do finger-pointing. But I think that we do have to stick to the facts, get the right information, and make sure that people are making good decisions based on facts and not fear."
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’S Stephanie Ruhle rains hell on Trump for caring more about the Dow than coronavirus victims
Appearing with her former co-host Ali Velshi on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Stephanie Ruhle passionately criticized Donald Trump for being more concerned with how the stock market is doing in relationship to the growing coronavirus epidemic than he is with Americans growing sick from it.
"We've talked for the last three years about how many millions of Americans don't have $400 in case of an emergency and this is that emergency," Ruhle began. "The president has been talking about the Dow more than the Dow 30 CEO's have. Just yesterday, Elon Musk was tweeting panic is dumb. I don't disagree but where you stave that off is at the top."
CNN
Senate Democrats believe their path to dethroning Mitch McConnell is better than ever: report
Democrats entered this cycle with low hopes for retaking the Senate. While on paper they should have the upper hand — the vast majority of seats up for re-election this year — the majority of seats in play are in safely red seats, with only a few seats plausible as pickups.
But according to Politico, recent events have emboldened Senate Democrats into believing they can flip the chamber, and dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
The first development is the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Democrats were concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could undermine key races in states like Arizona and North Carolina. But the prospect of a Sanders nomination appears to be fading somewhat.