Expert explains how the rich and powerful are profiting from the coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

The “Trump, Inc.” podcast has long explored how people have tried to benefit through their proximity to the Oval Office. Our podcast with WNYC is going to continue digging into that as the Trump administration is tasked with rolling out more than $2 trillion in bailout money.

We spoke to two people this week to help us understand the stakes. “Some policymakers sitting in the Treasury Department or some other government agency have this awesome power to say, ‘You get the money, you go out of business,’” said Neil Barofsky, who served as the government’s watchdog for the 2008 bank bailout. “One of the most important things we can do is make sure that power is exercised fairly, consistently and, most importantly, consistent with the policy goals that underlie this extraordinary outpouring of taxpayer money.”

We also spoke with journalist Sarah Chayes, a former NPR correspondent who has reported on corruption and cronyism in countries experiencing economic shock. She said powerful players often “take advantage of adversity and uncertainty to enrich themselves.”

But Chayes also described something else. She coined it “disaster solidarity.” That’s when there’s so much suffering, so much adversity, “that people’s tolerance for selfish, hogging, me-first behavior is really low.”

And that’s where you come in. We want your help to dig into the coming bailout. If you know something, please tell us.

Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

Expert epidemiologist explains why Dr. Deborah Birx’s coronavirus analysis might be way off base

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

The United States has passed a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: according to researchers at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, the U.S. now has more reported cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world. Dr. Deborah Birx, who is part of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, has been discussing how quickly COVID-19 might spread in the U.S. in the weeks ahead — noting different possible scenarios. And epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, in a Twitter thread posted on March 26, explains why Birx’s analysis might be much too optimistic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sanjay Gupta does the math on how many could be killed by COVID-19 in the next 2 weeks — and it’s frightening

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

During a panel discussion on health authorities and governors across the country begging for desperately needed ventilators to combat the effects of COVID-19, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta sketched out the numbers for how many will be needed and said he was stunned that President Donald Trump is still dragging his feet.

Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, the doctor noted that U.S. is still behind the curve when it comes to getting a handle on the pandemic.

"We heard from the president last night questioning whether he really believed that New York City needed the 30,000 ventilators that Governor [Andrew] Cuomo says he needs. What is the need?" host Berman asked. "Doesn't the federal government tell us how many ventilators we need and how many we have, and isn't there a discrepancy there?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s just sad’: Michigan doctor calls BS on Trump’s coronavirus claims on Hannity

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

A Michigan doctor fact-checked President Donald Trump's claims about the coronavirus situation in his state.

The president questioned the need for more ventilators and personal protective equipment in an appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News program, and he blamed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the growing outbreak in her state.

Dr. Rob Davidson, who has publicly criticized the president in recent days, called out Trump's claims on his way to an emergency room shift.

Continue Reading
 
 
