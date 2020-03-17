Quantcast
FBI bans electronic FOIA requests due to coronavirus — they want people to mail them in instead

Published

1 min ago

on

While businesses and government agencies are pushing to do as much as possible electronically to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly going in the opposite direction.

“FBI will no longer accept FOIA requests electronically because of #coronavirus. Instead, the bureau wants requesters to leave their homes and mail the request in,” BuzzFeed News correspondent Jason Leopold reported.

He included a screen capture of the new FBI policy.

“FBI appears to be the only agency that is doing this. And I have filed upwards of three dozen #FOIA requests with multiple govt agencies over the past week,” he noted.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Feds’ 100-page coronavirus plan warns it will ‘last 18 months’ and cause ‘critical shortages’: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The federal government's plan for responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic was obtained by The New York Times.

"A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic 'will last 18 months or longer' and could include 'multiple waves,' resulting in widespread shortages that would strain consumers and the nation’s health care system," the newspaper reported.

"The 100-page plan, dated Friday, the same day President Trump declared a national emergency, laid out a grim prognosis for the spread of the virus and outlined a response that would activate agencies across the government and potentially employ special presidential powers to mobilize the private sector," The Times reported.

‘Prisoners receive better care’: Serviceman decries Army’s efforts to contain coronavirus

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published an account of a servicemember who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan, and found himself in coronavirus quarantine.

The soldier, who was referred to by the pseudoym "Henry Chinaski" to protect his identity, was frustrated by the draconian measures he found himself under.

"His second tour in Afghanistan over, Henry Chinaski stepped off a plane on Sunday not into the waiting arms of his family, but the U.S. Army. Along with three other soldiers in a 15-by-15 foot room he likens to a prison cell, Chinaski has spent the past three days in quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus," wrote Spencer Ackerman. "Except Chinaski and his fellow soldiers aren’t tested for COVID-19. Medics come by once a day, take their temperatures, and move on."

2020 Election

Joe Biden wins presidential primary in Illinois

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press and Fox News called the Illinois presidential primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The result is yet another victory for Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is his final major opponent for the presidential nomination.

Illinois is the state formerly represented in the Senate by President Barack Obama, on whose ticket Biden ran. Its junior senator, Tammy Duckworth, has been floated as a possible pick for vice president.

