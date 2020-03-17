FBI bans electronic FOIA requests due to coronavirus — they want people to mail them in instead

While businesses and government agencies are pushing to do as much as possible electronically to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly going in the opposite direction.

“FBI will no longer accept FOIA requests electronically because of #coronavirus. Instead, the bureau wants requesters to leave their homes and mail the request in,” BuzzFeed News correspondent Jason Leopold reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

He included a screen capture of the new FBI policy.

“FBI appears to be the only agency that is doing this. And I have filed upwards of three dozen #FOIA requests with multiple govt agencies over the past week,” he noted.