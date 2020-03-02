Firefighters quarantined in California for possible coronavirus exposure

Firefighters in Orange County, California, have been placed in isolation after coming into contact with someone exhibiting symptoms similar to coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The person the firefighters encountered had been traveling internationally, according to the Times. The crew members were placed in isolation on Saturday and will remain so until test results are available.

“I understand when you’re out on an ambulance how hard it is to talk about hand hygiene or protection, but it’s extremely important,” Paul Biddinger, director of emergency preparedness research at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in Harvard public health school forum.

