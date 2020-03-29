Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida residents pack into megachurch after pastor promises he can cure coronavirus

Published

20 mins ago

on

While scientists and doctors are urging people to social-distance to stop the spread of the coronavirus, one Florida megachurch bucked the trend to host their own service on Sunday that packed people in with a dangerous crowd.

The River Church in Tampa was packed with people looking for hope, TMZ reported Sunday. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne has denounced the social distancing claiming that he can cure the coronavirus just like he did with the Zika virus (which still exists).

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard-Browne promised his flock that he would never close the church, regardless of what scientists and doctors say.

“We are not stopping anything. I’ve got news for you, this church will never close. The only time the church will close is when the Rapture is taking place,” he said two weeks ago.

Many churches are still doing their services, but have taken it to stream video where people can watch on YouTube or Facebook on Sunday mornings from the safety of their own homes.

“We brought in 13 machines that basically kill every virus in the place, and uh, if somebody walks through the door it’s like, it kills everything on them. If they sneeze, it shoots it down at like 100 mph. It’ll neutralize it in split seconds. We have the most sterile building in, I don’t know, all of America,” he said, promising his church was clean.

The cleanliness of the church does not impact someone coming into the church and spreading the disease from person to person, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we disturbed [the Zika virus], declared we cursed that thing in the name of Jesus and Zika disappeared,” the pastor said last month.

“We are doing the same thing with the Coronavirus,” he added. “We do not need it on these shores, and obviously — somebody said ‘Well, what about the rest of the world?’ I can’t be responsible for every city or whatever.”

See the crowd at Sunday service below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida residents pack into megachurch after pastor promises he can cure coronavirus

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

While scientists and doctors are urging people to social-distance to stop the spread of the coronavirus, one Florida megachurch bucked the trend to host their own service on Sunday that packed people in with a dangerous crowd.

The River Church in Tampa was packed with people looking for hope, TMZ reported Sunday. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne has denounced the social distancing claiming that he can cure the coronavirus just like he did with the Zika virus (which still exists).

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois governor says he’s taking over testing after ‘millions of tests’ never arrived from White House

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he's ready to simply take matters into his own hands after the federal government has failed to meet its promise of millions of test kits.

"Right now, all of the experts point to 10,000 tests to the standard that we need to achieve," he said in prepared remarks on Sunday afternoon.

"Again, I want to be frank with you," he continued. "Where we are now is not where I want to be. Every day we aren't hitting 10,000 tests or more is a day we are not able to get answers to get past this current crisis. And to be clear, the loss of essentially the entire month of February in the effort to scale up robust testing and the exponential spread that followed was a profound failure of the federal government."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is a ‘make-or-break week’ for the economy as bills become due for companies and people: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

The Wall Street Journal is calling this week a make-or-break week for the United States.

While Congress has passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, but if the cash doesn't hit people's accounts for three weeks, that means the financial battle for Americans will persist as bills come due.

“Rent is due. Utilities are due. Credit card bills are due April 1,” said liquor store owner Hadley Douglas, who was forced to layoff two staffers. “The deadline is looming large and it is petrifying.”

Continue Reading
 
 