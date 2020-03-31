Florida sheriff investigating daily leads into ‘Tiger King’ disappearance

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is now investigating “six leads a day” into the whereabouts of Don “Jack” Lewis, the man whose mysterious disappearance was a key point of the events of the explosive new Netflix documentary, “Tiger King.”

Lewis, the husband of Big Cat Rescue zoo owner Carole Baskin, disappeared in 1997 — and the cold case has raised questions about the notorious Oklahoma-based private zoo owner Joe Maldondo-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic.”

Passage, who ran for president in 2016, was recently sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to put a hit on Baskin after she tried to get his controversial tiger zoo shut down. He has maintained that Baskin killed her husband by feeding him to the tigers and dumping the remains in a septic tank — a theory that has been disproven by investigators who noted the tank was installed years after his disappearance.

So far, Chronister has not found any of the leads to be useful, with most of them just being suggestions from people who watched the special on Netflix.