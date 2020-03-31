Quantcast
Florida sheriff investigating daily leads into 'Tiger King' disappearance

March 31, 2020

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is now investigating “six leads a day” into the whereabouts of Don “Jack” Lewis, the man whose mysterious disappearance was a key point of the events of the explosive new Netflix documentary, “Tiger King.”

Lewis, the husband of Big Cat Rescue zoo owner Carole Baskin, disappeared in 1997 — and the cold case has raised questions about the notorious Oklahoma-based private zoo owner Joe Maldondo-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic.”

Passage, who ran for president in 2016, was recently sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to put a hit on Baskin after she tried to get his controversial tiger zoo shut down. He has maintained that Baskin killed her husband by feeding him to the tigers and dumping the remains in a septic tank — a theory that has been disproven by investigators who noted the tank was installed years after his disappearance.

So far, Chronister has not found any of the leads to be useful, with most of them just being suggestions from people who watched the special on Netflix.


Russia's top coronavirus doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after shaking hands with Putin

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

The head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital who met with President Vladimir Putin a week ago has tested positive, he said Tuesday, as the Kremlin announced the Russian leader's health was fine.

Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. But the 67-year-old Putin was also seen talking to Protsenko without any protective gear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly told Russian news agencies that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.

"Everything is fine," Peskov said.

Trump-loving Florida pastor claims someone shot at his church after his arrest for defying coronavirus lockdown

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

In the wake of his arrest for holding packed services at his church in Tampa, Florida, Pastor Rodney Howard-Brown says he's now the target of death threats.

During a Facebook Live broadcast, Howard-Brown blamed the threats on “religious bigotry and hatred" in the media, also claiming that someone fired gun shots at his church's sign.

"The media are stirring up every kind of religious bigotry and hatred right now," he said. "People firing shots last night at the church sign from the highway. We went this morning there was no bullet holes. We did report it but the police say unless you can show where the bullet landed, but I mean the guys, security were there. They could hear the gun going off and then the death threats, to the ministry and to the staff. It’s beyond the pale. So people have basically, literally lost their ever-loving minds."

