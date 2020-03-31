Florida sheriff reports no ‘credible’ tips in disappearance of ‘Tiger King’ millionaire
Even with an influx of tips about the disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis, a main subject in “Tiger King,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says it still has no credible information.Lewis, the 81-year-old husband of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, was last seen in August 1997.His disappearance is a major subplot in the Netflix hit documentary series “Tiger King,” leading HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister to revisit the case and call for new leads into the missing millionaire.Chronister said during a news conference Tuesday that his department has received an average of six new ti…
Man giving Herbalife demo to a dozen people busted for violating coronavirus lockdown, cops say
A man giving an Herbalife demonstration to a dozen people in a Bridgeton business on Sunday night has been cited under the state order barring large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, police reported.The disorderly conduct citation issued to Eduardo Montero, 32, of Bridgeton, came after he had received a warning days earlier.Police first responded to his fitness and nutrition business on the 100 block of Irving Avenue on March 25 because people were working out in the gym area of the establishment in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s order closing several types of businesses, including ... (more…)
Trump-loving Florida pastor claims someone shot at his church after his arrest for defying coronavirus lockdown
In the wake of his arrest for holding packed services at his church in Tampa, Florida, Pastor Rodney Howard-Brown says he's now the target of death threats.
During a Facebook Live broadcast, Howard-Brown blamed the threats on “religious bigotry and hatred" in the media, also claiming that someone fired gun shots at his church's sign.
"The media are stirring up every kind of religious bigotry and hatred right now," he said. "People firing shots last night at the church sign from the highway. We went this morning there was no bullet holes. We did report it but the police say unless you can show where the bullet landed, but I mean the guys, security were there. They could hear the gun going off and then the death threats, to the ministry and to the staff. It’s beyond the pale. So people have basically, literally lost their ever-loving minds."
How to protect elections amid the coronavirus pandemic
At least seven states have postponed their presidential primaries in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
That has raised concerns about the other states that have state elections and federal primary elections planned for later this summer – and of course the general election in November.