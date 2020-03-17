Former GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison
SAN DIEGO — Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to11 months in federal prison for conspiring with his wife to illegally use more than $150,000 of his campaign money for personal benefit.U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan handed down the sentence at a hearing for the California Republican from Alpine. Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a felony conspiracy charge, one of 60 counts in an August 2018 indictment that also named his wife and former campaign manager, Margaret.Both Duncan, 43, and Margaret Hunter, 44, pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned, then changed th…
Coronavirus: Facebook to give $1,000 to each employee to help with virus fallout
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As the coronavirus has resulted in thousands of Bay Area residents having to remain at home for the foreseeable future, Facebook is giving its employees some financial help with working remotely.Facebook confirmed Tuesday that it will give each of its employees $1,000 that they can use however they see fit, including for setting up a home office or paying for child care. Facebook currently has approximately 45,000 employees worldwide.Additionally, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said that the company will offer $100 million in cash grants and advertising cre... (more…)
Near Trump’s Florida home, drive-thru COVID-19 testing gets off to rocky start
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. ? A much-needed drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened here Monday, just a few miles from the Mar-a-Lago Club, home to the country’s most high-profile COVID-19 exposure. A week ago, President Donald Trump and a few top aides hosted a festive dinner with Brazilian officials, some later found to be ill with the novel coronavirus.Despite repeated assertions from White House officials that tests will soon be available to anyone who wants them, residents here found the reality much different. Of the 6,000 people who called for an appointment and hundreds who drove up on Mo... (more…)
Right-wing pundits’ shameless coronavirus pivot: It was a ‘hoax’ — but now it’s an ’emergency’
For weeks, Donald Trump clearly believed he could lie the coronavirus away. As David Leonhardt of the New York Times carefully chronicled, starting on Jan. 22, Trump began a campaign of falsehoods geared towards tricking Americans — and especially the stock market — into thinking everything was going to be fine, this epidemic was "very well under control," that "like a miracle" the virus "will disappear" and that anyone who suggested otherwise was participating in a "hoax." Fox News and other right-wing media, in the endless infinity symbol of conservative lies, both led and followed Trump on this, blanketing red-state America with a steady drumbeat of assertions that the "liberal media" was exaggerating the crisis to hurt Trump.