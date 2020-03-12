Quantcast
Fox News contributor praises Trump for making ‘country healthy enough to withstand’ coronavirus

1 min ago

A Fox News contributor credited President Donald Trump with the stories of recovery from the coronavirus.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy conceded the virus had afflicted at least 1,000 people in the U.S., but reminded viewers that most of them would recover — and right-wing radio host Tammy Bruce agreed those stories hadn’t gotten enough attention.

“There are stories of people who recovered, including the Washington Post story actually, like a week or two ago, a guy saying, ‘That wasn’t too bad — I drank three bottles of Gatorade every day,'” Bruce said. “For some people it’s a bit more serious, but the stories of recovery and even those what we’re going to find out with the test, mild symptoms, sometimes no symptoms, give us a sense of what the spectrum is like with every virus, and like with the country.”

Bruce argued the nation was healthy enough to withstand whatever shocks the pandemic delivers, and she praised the president’s leadership.

“Your health matters,” she said, “and thinking about things like high blood pressure, if you have diabetes, if you’re slightly overweight, why it matters to try to get healthy not just for having the good life now but when there’s something surprising that strikes you, and the country can be seen as that organic dynamic, and the president’s gotten the country healthy, healthy enough to withstand this and even lead the way to overcome it.”

2020 Election

Dems face a ‘major disadvantage’ going with Joe Biden — according to political savant Rachel Bitecofer

3 mins ago

March 12, 2020

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary season slogs onward, toward what now seems an inevitable conclusion.

Last week, Joe Biden's campaign was resuscitated on Super Tuesday. He routed Sen. Bernie Sanders by winning 10 out of 14 states, including Texas.

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy plans to oppose coronavirus funding bill: report

11 mins ago

March 12, 2020

On Thursday, Politico's Jake Sherman reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has told his caucus he plans to oppose the coronavirus relief bill being crafted by House Democrats.

NEWS — @GOPLeader KEVIN MCCARTHY told Republicans that he is opposed to the Democrats coronavirus bill, a blow to hopes for biparitsanship and perhaps a harbinger for the bill’s prospects in the GOP Senate.

The WH has made its preference clear, but this is a bad sign.

‘Pence is LYING right now!’ Vice president’s coronavirus cleanup efforts backfire spectacularly

34 mins ago

March 12, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence made the rounds Thursday morning to clean up inaccuracies and other failures in President Donald Trump's speech on the coronavirus crisis.

The president announced a travel ban involving some European countries, but Pence was unable to articulate the details of that policy and downplayed the risk from the viral pandemic in multiple interviews across a variety of TV networks.

Dear @VP: In this crisis, good policy is measured by whether it is clear & effective, not “historic.” Your former Homeland Security Advisor said EU ban, which is riddled with holes, is of little use.

