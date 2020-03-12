Fox News contributor praises Trump for making ‘country healthy enough to withstand’ coronavirus

A Fox News contributor credited President Donald Trump with the stories of recovery from the coronavirus.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy conceded the virus had afflicted at least 1,000 people in the U.S., but reminded viewers that most of them would recover — and right-wing radio host Tammy Bruce agreed those stories hadn’t gotten enough attention.

“There are stories of people who recovered, including the Washington Post story actually, like a week or two ago, a guy saying, ‘That wasn’t too bad — I drank three bottles of Gatorade every day,'” Bruce said. “For some people it’s a bit more serious, but the stories of recovery and even those what we’re going to find out with the test, mild symptoms, sometimes no symptoms, give us a sense of what the spectrum is like with every virus, and like with the country.”

Bruce argued the nation was healthy enough to withstand whatever shocks the pandemic delivers, and she praised the president’s leadership.

“Your health matters,” she said, “and thinking about things like high blood pressure, if you have diabetes, if you’re slightly overweight, why it matters to try to get healthy not just for having the good life now but when there’s something surprising that strikes you, and the country can be seen as that organic dynamic, and the president’s gotten the country healthy, healthy enough to withstand this and even lead the way to overcome it.”

Meanwhile, on Fox News; "The president's gotten the country healthy, healthy enough of course to withstand this, and even to lead the way in overcoming it" pic.twitter.com/T5yJeuHfIJ — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 12, 2020