Fox News host Laura Ingraham buried in ridicule for demanding an ‘expiration date’ for coronavirus outbreak

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, like most Americans, appears to be spooked by the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.

But unlike many people, she seems to think it’s possible to know when the pandemic will end.

“Americans need to know date certain when this will end,” Ingraham tweeted. “The uncertainty for businesses, parents and kids is just not sustainable.”

Other Twitter users — including a number of apparent supporters of President Donald Trump — delivered the bad news to Ingraham.

