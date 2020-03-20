Fox News host Laura Ingraham buried in ridicule for demanding an ‘expiration date’ for coronavirus outbreak

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, like most Americans, appears to be spooked by the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.

But unlike many people, she seems to think it’s possible to know when the pandemic will end.

“Americans need to know date certain when this will end,” Ingraham tweeted. “The uncertainty for businesses, parents and kids is just not sustainable.”

Americans need to know date certain when this will end. The uncertainty for businesses, parents and kids is just not sustainable. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 20, 2020

Other Twitter users — including a number of apparent supporters of President Donald Trump — delivered the bad news to Ingraham.

It's a pandemic. You dont get an expiration date. Especially when your network told people it was a hoax so long that it spread like wildfire. — R. E. Weatherspoon (@reweatherspoon) March 20, 2020

It would be irresponsible to put a date on it. — 🇺🇸BR🇺🇸 (@BR_Roads) March 20, 2020

There’s no way anyone can know that? I can’t believe you said that — dee p 🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸 (@DeeDeeRP) March 20, 2020

To give a specified date would be irresponsible — Michaeljknowles (@jacksonthelab) March 20, 2020

Yeah, dammit, the virus owes us answer as to when it will stop infecting people at an exponentially higher rate! Must be a liberal plot. https://t.co/Prbe24KXT3 — Steve M. (@nomoremister) March 20, 2020

That's what's making me crazy. Uncertainty. — DH (@dlhnurse) March 20, 2020

What we need and look forward to seeing is the flattening of the curve. When we see that, we’ll feel like we’re winning. — mike morgan (@morg4furn) March 20, 2020

Pandemics don't have an end, you dope. — Red Quarantine Queen Painter (@Redpainter1) March 20, 2020

Pick one then. Then when that date passes, pick another. Then another. What we need is fact based reporting and not gaslighting opinions like we’ve been seeing. — K. Dub (@isthatasquirrel) March 20, 2020

You have to be fucking kidding me. — Dev Parnas (@DevinNunesEgo) March 20, 2020

This is the main source of anxiety I have as a mom and a worker still reporting to my job. It's not the virus. It's the timeline. — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) March 20, 2020

You are talking like a 5 year old. How do you give a 'date certain' that this will end? Define 'end' for me? No cases, no new cases, complete eradication of the virus? When was the 'date certain' that small pox ended? — Joe (@joe_lipiecjm) March 20, 2020

Ok get out your crystal ball. — Maryann Funk (@MaryannFunk3) March 20, 2020

US will tripple Chinas numbers, and you and the rest of the cult are a big part of that. — Atle Larsen 🇧🇻 (@atlet1972) March 20, 2020

