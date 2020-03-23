Fox News to host ‘virtual town hall’ on coronavirus — with President Donald Trump: report

President Donald Trump will be holding a virtual town hall on Fox News, the network announced on Monday.

The two-hour “virtual town hall” will be aired on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. Eastern.

The event will be co-moderated by Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer.

Trump will be joined by other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

