Fox News to host ‘virtual town hall’ on coronavirus — with President Donald Trump: report
President Donald Trump will be holding a virtual town hall on Fox News, the network announced on Monday.
The two-hour “virtual town hall” will be aired on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. Eastern.
The event will be co-moderated by Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer.
Trump will be joined by other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.
New from Fox News. pic.twitter.com/YPFyYVw8Nv
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2020
