Fox News to host ‘virtual town hall’ on coronavirus — with President Donald Trump: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump will be holding a virtual town hall on Fox News, the network announced on Monday.

The two-hour “virtual town hall” will be aired on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. Eastern.

The event will be co-moderated by Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer.

Trump will be joined by other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Internet explodes after Trump suggests reopening the economy: ‘He’s gonna kill a bunch of people’

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

At his press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump suggested that everyone should go back to work quickly despite the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, saying "America will again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon."

His words triggered a furious response from commenters on social media.

Where’s Pence?????

— Skyepeg🌊 (@skyepeg) March 23, 2020

‘America will soon be open for business’: Trump vows he will not ‘let the cure be worse than the problem’

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that "America will soon be open for business."

Trump did not offer a timeline for the end of COVID-19 closures.

"America will again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. A lot sooner. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

Watch:

"Let's go to work. Our country wasn't built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down" -- Trump suggests some localities will soon get the okay to resume normal economic activity pic.twitter.com/fUI9MHRICR

Republican calls for a ‘State Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer’ to repent for sins that brought on coronavirus

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Lai reported that a Republican state representative in Pennsylvania is introducing a resolution demanding "A State Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer."

The resolution, according to state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, is necessary because the coronavirus pandemic "may be but a punishment inflicted upon us for our presumptuous sins."

Pennsylvania State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R., Clinton) has introduced a resolution calling for A State Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer because the coronavirus pandemic “may be but a punishment inflicted upon us for our presumptuous sins”:https://t.co/qlxZn47lXS pic.twitter.com/gRacY2iHX6

