France’s culture minister has coronavirus
French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the culture ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was “feeling well”.
“The minister tested positive today” after displaying symptoms, the ministry said.
It noted that Riester spent several days last week at the country’s lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier.
The prime minister’s office said that the rules for ministers with the virus “are the same for all French people” including acting with caution and taking measures to minimise the chances of the disease spreading.
The virus has killed nearly 4,000 worldwide with the French toll standing at 25 on Monday.
The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron for several days, the source close to the culture ministry said.
Photo: Franck Riester AFP
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)
Here are 13 claims Trump made about coronavirus that have already been disputed
Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has become a dominant political story, President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the bully pulpit to downplay the seriousness of the infection and attack the media and critics who are sounding the alarm.
As the crisis has unfolded, however, his rosy predictions have been defied by reality again and again. While Trump may have believed some of the falsehoods he spread when he said them, many were made in clear defiance of the obvious truth and what the president can reasonably be expected to have known. I've argued, therefore, that not only has Trump been lying, but he is engaging in an ongoing disinformation campaign about a national health crisis on his own watch.
Matt Gaetz was informed mid-flight on Air Force One that he may have been exposed to coronavirus: report
On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced he was voluntarily submitting to a self-quarantine after being informed that he had come into contact with a coronavirus-infected attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference.
But according to Politico's Melanie Zanona, Gaetz first learned of the exposure in a very awkward place — mid-flight, aboard Air Force One.
Gaetz reportedly submitted to testing immediately upon landing.
Whistleblowers revealing wrongdoing during Trump administration’s coronavirus response have a key new ally
As an air of secrecy seemingly envelops the Trump administration in the midst of the burgeoning coronavirus crisis, national security attorney Mark Zaid on Monday responded by offering free legal representation to whistleblowers who may have something to say about the government’s effort.
“Too many conflicting reports coming from govt officials re: [COVID-19/coronavirus],” Zaid tweeted. “We need to know ground truth. Whistleblowers please come forward. We’ll provide you pro bono (free) legal representation. We need you now more than ever.”