General public will be barred from Big 12 basketball tournaments starting Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 is limiting fans for its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments beginning Thursday because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced on Wednesday.The men’s tournament will be in its quarterfinal round at the Sprint Center and women will be playing their first-round games at Municipal Auditorium.Each team will receive 125 tickets for each game. The buildings will be cleared of ticket holders after each game. Cheerleaders, bands or dance teams will not be in the building: only family, friends, credentialed media and essential staff…
‘A sorry excuse for a board’: Former Wells Fargo leaders slammed by Congress
Two former board members of Wells Fargo, Elizabeth “Betsy” Duke and James Quigley, faced bipartisan criticism from the members of the House Financial Services Committee in a Tuesday hearing, the latest in a long series of Congressional castigation of the bank.The chair of the committee, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., had asked for the pair to resign after the release of a report by the panel’s Democrats last week which found that Wells Fargo’s board had failed to do proper oversight of the bank.For over a decade, Wells Fargo engaged in widespread sales misconduct, most prominently creating mill... (more…)
‘Keep us safe!’ US nurses hold protests over coronavirus failings
US nurses staged a day of action Wednesday calling for better protection in the fight against coronavirus, warning that medical chiefs had failed to learn from previous deadly global health crises.
"We need the proper protection... if we aren't safe, our patients and our community aren't safe," warned Marcia Santini, an emergency room nurse at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) medical center.
"The virus is just the latest in a long string of infectious disease crises that we have dealt with in recent years, including SARS, H1N1 (swine flu) and Ebola," she said.
"Each time we are faced with a new infectious disease, our union is forced to address staffing, protection equipment and training."