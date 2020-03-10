Georgia park to be used for testing and quarantining of people exposed to coronavirus: report

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, officials in the state of Georgia are preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County to be a center for isolating patients exposed to the coronavirus.

Seven emergency trailers have already been set up at the site, with more supplies on the way.

“Officials are utilizing an isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park where emergency trailers and operations will be separated from the rest of the property,” a statement from Governor Brian Kemp’s office read. “To prevent the disruption of ongoing operations, access to this specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park is strictly limited to official use.”

The plans for the park were announced a day after Kemp revealed that 34 Georgians and other passengers from the Grand Princes cruise ship will be transported to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta for testing and, if necessary, quarantining for exposure to coronavirus.

Read the full report at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.