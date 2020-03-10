Quantcast
Georgia park to be used for testing and quarantining of people exposed to coronavirus: report

26 mins ago

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, officials in the state of Georgia are preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County to be a center for isolating patients exposed to the coronavirus.

Seven emergency trailers have already been set up at the site, with more supplies on the way.

“Officials are utilizing an isolated section of Hard Labor Creek State Park where emergency trailers and operations will be separated from the rest of the property,” a statement from Governor Brian Kemp’s office read. “To prevent the disruption of ongoing operations, access to this specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park is strictly limited to official use.”

The plans for the park were announced a day after Kemp revealed that 34 Georgians and other passengers from the Grand Princes cruise ship will be transported to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta for testing and, if necessary, quarantining for exposure to coronavirus.

Read the full report at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.


GOP senator urges Trump to wave a white flag on his trade wars in response to coronavirus epidemic

1 min ago

March 10, 2020

By

In a press release published on his website this Monday, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) revealed a slate of proposals and priorities he’s working on to "help protect Montana families and their finances during the Coronavirus outbreak."

“Montanans and Americans shouldn’t have to choose between their paycheck, their personal health and the health and safety of others,” the press release quoted Daines as saying. “I will be working with the Trump administration, Congressional Leadership, and Republicans and Democrats in both Chambers to ensure these priorities are addressed and put forward to help protect public health and the economy during the Coronavirus outbreak.”

McDonald’s announces bold plan to pay workers quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak

10 mins ago

March 10, 2020

By

An unexpectedly good piece of news on the coronavirus, the fast-food company McDonald's has said that any worker at their corporate locations will be taken care of.

Pundits and activists have asked about helping those uninsured Americans, hourly workers and others who depend on a minimum wage salary to survive if they get coronavirus. McDonald's promised that any employee would still be paid if they're forced to quarantine for the virus.

https://twitter.com/jamieson/status/1237470146060582924

Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence gave a coronavirus briefing where he said that insurance companies would pay for the coronavirus test. When reporters demanded to know what would happen to the 30 million Americans without health insurance, Pence left the briefing room and an aide chastized the reporter for shouting the question.

