GOP governor: Trump’s coronavirus message is ‘almost completely opposite’ of his own medical experts

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday that he has been getting mixed signals from President Donald Trump’s White House about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.

During a CNN interview, Berman asked the Maryland Republican what he made of President Donald Trump talking about ending social distancing restrictions at a time when Hogan had just ordered nonessential businesses to close down due to the crisis.

“Some of the messaging is pretty confusing,” Hogan said. “I think it is not just that it doesn’t match with what we’re doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging out of the administration doesn’t match, where you have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things almost completely opposite of that yesterday.”

Hogan then said that his government’s goal is to treat the pandemic first before worrying about the state of the economy.

“We’re just trying to take the best advice we can from the scientists and all the experts, and making the decisions that we believe are necessary for our states,” he said. “We don’t think that we’re going to be in any way ready to be out of this in five or six days or so, or whenever this 15 days is, up from the time that they started this imaginary clock. Most people think that we’re weeks away from the peak, if not months.”

