GOP governor: Trump’s coronavirus message is ‘almost completely opposite’ of his own medical experts
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday that he has been getting mixed signals from President Donald Trump’s White House about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
During a CNN interview, Berman asked the Maryland Republican what he made of President Donald Trump talking about ending social distancing restrictions at a time when Hogan had just ordered nonessential businesses to close down due to the crisis.
“Some of the messaging is pretty confusing,” Hogan said. “I think it is not just that it doesn’t match with what we’re doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging out of the administration doesn’t match, where you have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things almost completely opposite of that yesterday.”
Hogan then said that his government’s goal is to treat the pandemic first before worrying about the state of the economy.
“We’re just trying to take the best advice we can from the scientists and all the experts, and making the decisions that we believe are necessary for our states,” he said. “We don’t think that we’re going to be in any way ready to be out of this in five or six days or so, or whenever this 15 days is, up from the time that they started this imaginary clock. Most people think that we’re weeks away from the peak, if not months.”
Watch the video below.
Nurses reveal a previously unreported coronavirus symptom in tearful CNN interview
In an exclusive interview with CNN, nurses from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington that saw the first major outbreak of the coronavirus tearfully described trying to care for their charges and revealed new details about symptoms their patients experienced.
As one nurse told CNN's Sara Sidner, the early days were like a "warzone."
During the extensive interview, nurse Chelsey Earnest said she saw symptoms that have not been noted by the media that went beyond patients beginning with a runny nose.
'If you Google signs of symptoms of runny nose, fever and cough, " she admitted. "I haven't seen a runny nose yet. What I see is much different than that. I saw what I described as red eyes. "
‘I take no joy in saying this’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta issues frightening warning about COVID-19 spread
During a panel discussion on CNN's "New Day," Dr. Sanjay Gupta harshly criticized indications by Donald Trump that he is thinking of relaxing social separation standards during the coronavirus pandemic because he is trying to boost the economy of the U.S.
Speaking with hosts John Berman, the doctor said the country is only now beginning to see the effects of the COVID-19 spread and is likely to explode due to lack of testing.
He then turned to the example of how the coronavirus response has been playing out in Hong Kong.
"This was the model that a lot of people were holding up," he relayed. "They had a relatively low case volume of confirmed cases and then, you know, the sense was a little bit of complacency -- take the foot off the gas a little bit and within a few days, you saw the number of cases double."
‘Tell me you have a plan’: NYT columnist reveals how Trump’s erratic messaging has destabilized the business community
Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman explained that President Donald Trump's greatest failure is in reassuring the nation.
During what has become a daily press conference, an NBC News reporter asked Trump what he says to Americans who are scared. It was the perfect opportunity for Trump to reassure the nation and calm sensitive markets. Instead of knocking the softball out of the park, Trump called it a "nasty question" and attacked the reporter.
Friedman reported on some of the ideas economics experts have devised to restart the economy. One of the key components is calming the nation.