GOP lawmaker announces he is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Congress

On Wednesday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first member of Congress to have a confirmed case.

In a statement, Diaz-Balart said that he is managing well and recovering, but added, “we must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

I’m feeling much better. However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

Several other politicians have gone into self-quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, many prompted by interaction with an infected attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).