GOP lawmaker announces he is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Congress

Published

21 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 — the first member of Congress to have a confirmed case.

In a statement, Diaz-Balart said that he is managing well and recovering, but added, “we must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Several other politicians have gone into self-quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, many prompted by interaction with an infected attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).


2020 Election

Wisconsin Democrats sue to open mail-in voting to all — and keep voters safe

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Democratic Party chairman Ben Wikler announced that his state party organization, as well as the Democratic National Committee, is suing to make significant changes to the voting process to make it easier to vote by mail — protecting voters from the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Among the measures they are seeking are a deadline extension for online voter registration, and to exempt voters from GOP-imposed strict ID requirements for absentee ballot requests.

BREAKING: The Democratic Party of Wisconsin & Democratic National Committee just sued to knock down barriers to voting by mail on April 7. Our asks: extend deadlines for online voter registration, & remove voter ID requirements for online absentee ballot requests in Wisconsin. 1/ pic.twitter.com/lfUPzVH3Xn

Florida’s youngest coronavirus patient breaks the myth children can’t get sick

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

A 6-year-old in Florida is suffering from coronavirus, busting the myth that children and young people aren't getting the disease, WPLG explained.

President Donald Trump perpetuated a misleading claim that children are getting the disease less, in fact children can get it, and it can be hard on them.

Dr. Julie Kantor explained that everyone regardless of age is susceptible to the virus. Not all patients who are positive need to be in the hospital or on a ventilator. She noted it's only when they begin to have trouble breathing that it becomes an emergency situation.

Young people can also be carriers of the virus, which is why they're warning against people visiting the elderly or anyone with a compromised immune system.

