Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy plans to oppose coronavirus funding bill: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Politico’s Jake Sherman reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has told his caucus he plans to oppose the coronavirus relief bill being crafted by House Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are attempting to negotiate changes to the bill, but the White House is currently following McCarthy’s lead in opposing its passage, reducing the chances that a bipartisan compromise can be reached.

As currently written, the House bill would mandate free testing for coronavirus, including for people with no insurance; fund up to two weeks of paid sick leave for coronavirus sufferers and caregivers; and allocate $1 billion in food assistance for affected families. The vote is scheduled for later today.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Pence is LYING right now!’ Vice president’s coronavirus cleanup efforts backfire spectacularly

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence made the rounds Thursday morning to clean up inaccuracies and other failures in President Donald Trump's speech on the coronavirus crisis.

The president announced a travel ban involving some European countries, but Pence was unable to articulate the details of that policy and downplayed the risk from the viral pandemic in multiple interviews across a variety of TV networks.

Dear @VP: In this crisis, good policy is measured by whether it is clear & effective, not “historic.” Your former Homeland Security Advisor said EU ban, which is riddled with holes, is of little use.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Wrong man for the moment’: Conservative columnist rips Trump’s ‘painfully obvious’ leadership failure on coronavirus

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative columnist Priscilla Jensen savaged President Donald Trump for his inability to lead on the coronavirus pandemic.

"For only the second time, President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night, in an attempt  to convey gravitas and determination in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic now affecting the United States," wrote Jensen. "But if he was aware that he needed a drastic change of course after a disastrous six weeks of underplaying the looming pandemic, he didn’t get the reset he was thinking of."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stock market halts trading for the second time this week after Dow sinks by more than 1,600 points

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Stock markets halted trading on Thursday morning within minutes of the opening bell as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed by more than 1,600 points, thus triggering circuit breakers that will stop all market activity for 15 minutes.

The halt in trading marks the second time this week that markets have stopped trading amid fears of both the coronavirus pandemic and the crash in oil prices that came after Saudi Arabia and Russia engaged in a price war. Circuit breakers go into effect whenever the market drops below 7 percent of its opening value.

Stock market futures on Wednesday night tumbled after President Donald Trump gave a widely panned speech in which he made little mention of coronavirus testing capacity but instead talked up a new travel ban on European countries.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image