GOP leader Kevin McCarthy plans to oppose coronavirus funding bill: report

On Thursday, Politico’s Jake Sherman reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has told his caucus he plans to oppose the coronavirus relief bill being crafted by House Democrats.

NEWS — @GOPLeader KEVIN MCCARTHY told Republicans that he is opposed to the Democrats coronavirus bill, a blow to hopes for biparitsanship and perhaps a harbinger for the bill’s prospects in the GOP Senate. The WH has made its preference clear, but this is a bad sign. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 12, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are attempting to negotiate changes to the bill, but the White House is currently following McCarthy’s lead in opposing its passage, reducing the chances that a bipartisan compromise can be reached.

As currently written, the House bill would mandate free testing for coronavirus, including for people with no insurance; fund up to two weeks of paid sick leave for coronavirus sufferers and caregivers; and allocate $1 billion in food assistance for affected families. The vote is scheduled for later today.