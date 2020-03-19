GOP senator bizarrely claims we should force China to ‘foot the bill’ for coronavirus
On Fox News Thursday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that there should be an “international investigation” into the origins of coronavirus, and that China should be required to “foot the bill” for damage caused by the virus in the United States.
Josh Hawley, King of introducing doomed resolutions that go nowhere, says we should investigate China and make them “foot the bill” for the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9IwOMe7Y2s
While anti-China saber-rattling is popular with the GOP base, it is unclear how any of this would even be legally possible.
In his short time in the Senate, Hawley has gained a reputation for championing obscure causes and offering strange or impractical solutions. He has introduced legislation that would allow the government to police social media networks for political bias, which would seem to heavily undercut the First Amendment. He has also spearheaded a federal ban on certain types of in-app purchases for video games.
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: Second GOP senator caught dumping stocking — after receiving coronavirus briefing
Two Republican senators have admitted in public filings to having sold stock just before the crash of the stock market.
The first was Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC). Hours later, The Daily Beast reported interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).
"The Senate’s newest member sold off seven figures worth of stock holdings in the days and weeks after a private, all-Senators meeting on the novel coronavirus that subsequently hammered U.S. equities," The Beast reported.
"Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reported the first sale of stock jointly owned by her and her husband on January 24, the very day that her committee, the Senate Health Committee, hosted a private, all-Senators briefing from administration officials, including the CDC Director and Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, on the coronavirus," The Beast noted.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes demolishes Richard Burr for his stock antics
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," Chris Hayes slammed Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for his stock selloff.
"Our leaders, at the federal level particularly, should have been preparing, and some really did understand what was coming," said Hayes. "NPR obtained a secret recording of Republican Senate Intelligence chair Richard Burr, who they say, quote, 'warned a small group of well-connected constituents three weeks ago to prepare for dire economic and societal effects of the coronavirus."
"There is one thing I can tell you about this," said Burr in the clip. "It is much more aggressive than anything we've ever seen in recent history. It's probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic."
Breaking Banner
GameStop blasted for refusing to shut down during coronavirus — even if there are government-ordered lockdowns
The video game retail chain GameStop was blasted for reportedly instructing stores to stay open even during government lockdowns.
Kotaku and Vice News bother reported on a company memo the company sent to stores.
“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home,” reads the memo, according to Vice News., “we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time. We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”