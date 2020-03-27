Quantcast
GOP senator overheard using a profanity to describe Republican Thomas Massie

Published

22 mins ago

on

House members are returning to the Capitol this Friday thanks to the antics of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who said he plans to force a typical recorded vote, which could delay passage of the bill for hours due to the need of a quorum of 216 representatives to be present.

Massie’s actions sparked backlash from both sides of the aisle, with even President Trump calling for him to be thrown “out of the Republican Party.”

Illustrating the bipartisan backlash was a conversation overheard by CNN’s Kristin Wilson, who said Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) had some choice words for Massie while speaking to Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY).

“A very casual @SenDanSullivan talking to @RepSeanMaloney: ‘you guys gonna vote today or what?’ They chatted about Massie. Sullivan: ‘what a dumbass,'” Wilson tweeted with a photo of the pair.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Epidemiologists forced to adjust pandemic spread models to account for Trump misinformation: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

According to the Washington Post, virologists and epidemiologists attempting to predict how badly the coronavirus will spread are now having to factor in the possibility it could become worse due to misinformation being shared with the public -- including claims being made by President Donald Trump.

With the president hijacking the almost daily press conferences by the White House Task Force -- charged with keeping the public informed of developments in the fight against COVID-19 ---- where he spouts opinions and provides information that is often at odds with the scientists on the dais with him -- epidemiologist's models used to predict growth patterns and quantities of life-saving personal protection equipment needed by health care workers are having to be adjusted.

Andrew Cuomo busts Trump for ‘grossly uninformed’ tweet about New York ventilators

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables by blaming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his state's shortage of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic -- but the Democratic governor isn't taking the president's finger pointing lying down.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports that Cuomo on Friday fired back at Trump after the president claimed on Twitter that New York is sitting on a stockpile of ventilators that the state "must distribute NOW!"

Cuomo called Trump's tweet "incorrect and grossly uninformed" and pointed out that the ventilators are being held in a stockpile only temporarily, and will be sent out to hospitals when they reach their projected peak in concurrent coronavirus cases in the next three weeks.

