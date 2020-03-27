GOP senator overheard using a profanity to describe Republican Thomas Massie

House members are returning to the Capitol this Friday thanks to the antics of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who said he plans to force a typical recorded vote, which could delay passage of the bill for hours due to the need of a quorum of 216 representatives to be present.

Massie’s actions sparked backlash from both sides of the aisle, with even President Trump calling for him to be thrown “out of the Republican Party.”

Illustrating the bipartisan backlash was a conversation overheard by CNN’s Kristin Wilson, who said Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) had some choice words for Massie while speaking to Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY).

“A very casual @SenDanSullivan talking to @RepSeanMaloney: ‘you guys gonna vote today or what?’ They chatted about Massie. Sullivan: ‘what a dumbass,'” Wilson tweeted with a photo of the pair.