Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senators erupt in laughter after suggestion to call corporate bailouts ‘freedom payments’ in closed-door meeting with Mnuchin

Published

31 mins ago

on

“I wonder how many ‘freedom payments’ this senator has gotten for his campaign from the corporations they are about to bail out?”

Cognizant of the bad taste left in the mouths of many American taxpayers who saw Wall Street banks and corporate interests bailed out with trillions of dollars during the financial crash of 2008 while workers and homeworkers were left to fight for themselves, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin reportedly told Republican lawmakers during a closed-door meeting this week to avoid using the provocative word “bailout” and collective GOP laughter ensued when one senator in the room (jokingly or not) suggested using the term “freedom payments” instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminiscent of putting the word “freedom” in front of anything right-wingers want the American people to swallow without question—like “freedom fries” ahead of the 2003 invasion of Iraq after “french” became a dirty word due to France’s vocal objections—the private exchange helped further elucidate that corporate interests and their Republican allies are very much aware that no-strings-attached bailouts of corporations and financial institutions will not sit well with the U.S. public, especially as working class families, small business owners, and whole communities suffer due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The exchange between Mnuchin and the GOP lawmakers was reported by the Washington Post:

When Mnuchin visited with Republican senators at their Tuesday lunch, the secretary pleaded with them not to use the politically charged word “bailout” in describing the proposed relief for Boeing, one of many large corporations that stands to benefit from the administration’s plan. One senator raised a hand and asked if they should instead call them “freedom payments,” which prompted laughter, according to a person briefed on the closed-door meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid about the discussion.

The reported episode spurred both ridicule and anger on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God,” said one user on Twitter, “could they show their contempt for us more clearly? They want to direct the aid solely to the corporations that own them…that couldn’t be clearer.”

With the battle of the scope of and conditions for federal bailouts of U.S. industries raging on Capitol Hill, economist Dean Baker at the Center for Economic & Policy Research argued in an op-ed Wednesday that any corporate rescue operation funded by taxpayers must come with strict provisions, including future caps on executive pay, putting shareholders last, and making sure industry workers receive full pay and benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not just a question of envy,” Baker wrote. “More money for those at the top means less for everyone else.”

by
Jon Queally, staff writer

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump says officials looking at malaria drug Chloroquine for coronavirus treatment: ‘We know it’s not going to kill anybody’

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that scientists are looking at a malaria drug called chloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

"Some people are looking at chloroquine -- or some people would add "hydroxy" -- hydroxychloroquine. Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine," the president announced during a press conference. "This is a common malaria drug, it's also a drug used for strong arthritis, somebody has pretty serious arthritis, also uses this in a somewhat different form. But it is known as a malaria drug and it's been around for a long time and it's very powerful."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Turmoil across the US as officials struggle with the ‘logistical nightmare’ of coronavirus testing

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to claim new victims across the country, testing efforts by state and local governments have been quickly overwhelmed thanks to equipment shortages and behind-schedule timelines. After a chaotic rollout of testing sites, some states and counties are taking a step back and only testing the most vulnerable, the Wall Street Journal reports.

When the coronavirus first hit, tests were initially sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which botched the rollout. Hoping to speed up the process, the federal government allowed states and private companies to conduct the tests themselves. But a litany of problems slowed that process as well, making the volume of people trying to get tested "a logistical nightmare."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tech CEO refused to let employees work at home during pandemic — and told them to ‘run toward the crisis’

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The CEO of a Virginia-based tech company has infuriated his own employees by forcing them to keep coming into the office during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg reports that Michael Saylor, the CEO of analytics software firm MicroStrategy Inc., sent out a memo to employees this week in which he told them they could not work from home and urged them to "run toward the crisis, not away from it."

He also told them that their presence at the office was needed to meet the company's productivity goals.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image