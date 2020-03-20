GOP’s Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler hit with ethics complaints over coronavirus insider trading scandal

In a series of bombshell news reports, two GOP senators, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, are facing serious questions surrounding their dumping of hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars worth of stock as the coronavirus began to unfold and become a major international news story. Now, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is filing ethics complaints against the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler should be investigated for possible violations of the STOCK Act, insider trading laws and ethics rules when they sold millions of dollars in stock assets after receiving nonpublic briefings about the coronavirus outbreak,” the group wrote in a press release this Friday.

According to reports, Burr and Loeffler dumped their stocks while simultaneously downplaying the threat of the burgeoning health crisis to the public. Burr, specifically, was issuing much more dire warnings in private.

The Washington Post reports that other senators, including Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and James M. Inhofe (R-OK) are also facing questions about the timing of their own stock sell offs.

Read CREW’s full press release here.