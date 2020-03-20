Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler hit with ethics complaints over coronavirus insider trading scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

In a series of bombshell news reports, two GOP senators, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, are facing serious questions surrounding their dumping of hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars worth of stock as the coronavirus began to unfold and become a major international news story. Now, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is filing ethics complaints against the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler should be investigated for possible violations of the STOCK Act, insider trading laws and ethics rules when they sold millions of dollars in stock assets after receiving nonpublic briefings about the coronavirus outbreak,” the group wrote in a press release this Friday.

According to reports, Burr and Loeffler dumped their stocks while simultaneously downplaying the threat of the burgeoning health crisis to the public. Burr, specifically, was issuing much more dire warnings in private.

The Washington Post reports that other senators, including Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and James M. Inhofe (R-OK) are also facing questions about the timing of their own stock sell offs.

Read CREW’s full press release here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Possible coronavirus drug that Trump said ‘won’t kill anybody’ has potentially lethal side effects: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that scientists are looking at a malaria drug called chloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus -- and he even went so far as to say that "we know it’s not going to kill anybody."

As Bloomberg reports, however, that is not necessarily true.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump refusing calls to force companies to make critical coronavirus supplies: NYT

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has not yet used the "extraordinary powers to force American industries to produce medical supplies, materials and equipment" needed for health care workers to adequately respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported Friday.

"President Trump and his advisers are resisting calls from congressional Democrats and a growing number of governors to use a federal law to mobilize industry to provide badly needed resources to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, days after the president said he would consider using that authority," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The disturbing ideology lurking behind Senator Richard Burr’s corruption

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

You may have noticed by now the number of celebrities, professional athletes and public officials who have come forward to say they are infected by the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday that the entire team had been examined by a private lab. Four players tested positive, including star Kevin Durant.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

You may have noticed by now the number of normal people being tested—you, me and everyone we know—is tiny, relatively speaking, because normal people do not go to private labs, and cities and states do not have enough tests available for public use.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image