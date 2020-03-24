Governor blasts Kentucky resident for testing positive after attending ‘coronavirus party’

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear blasted a Kentucky resident who he says attended a “coronavirus party” and later tested positive for the virus.

“We have a positive case today from someone who attended a coronavirus party,” Beshear, who became governor in December, announced (video below).

“Anyone who goes to something like this, may think that they are indestructible,” he added, restraining his anger. “But it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”

“We are battling for the health, even the lives, of our parents and our grandparents,” he explained. “Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people.”

“We ought to be much better than that,” Beshear said, shaking his head. “We all owe each other a duty to protect each other.”

"This is one that makes me mad. And it should make you mad." Said we should forgive the person, but these things shouldn't happen. — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 24, 2020

The Governor would not reveal the name or any information of the person who attended the coronavirus party.

Watch: