Governor blasts Kentucky resident for testing positive after attending ‘coronavirus party’
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear blasted a Kentucky resident who he says attended a “coronavirus party” and later tested positive for the virus.
“We have a positive case today from someone who attended a coronavirus party,” Beshear, who became governor in December, announced (video below).
“Anyone who goes to something like this, may think that they are indestructible,” he added, restraining his anger. “But it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”
“We are battling for the health, even the lives, of our parents and our grandparents,” he explained. “Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people.”
“We ought to be much better than that,” Beshear said, shaking his head. “We all owe each other a duty to protect each other.”
"This is one that makes me mad. And it should make you mad." Said we should forgive the person, but these things shouldn't happen.
— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) March 24, 2020
The Governor would not reveal the name or any information of the person who attended the coronavirus party.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Kentuckians get together to hold a ‘coronavirus party’ — and it works
The number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky has now jumped to 163, with 39 new cases on Tuesday.
And according to the Courier-Journal, not all of these cases may have been accidental — Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) is announcing that at least one of the cases is linked to a "coronavirus party" in which people gathered together to deliberately spread the disease amongst themselves.
It is unclear why, exactly, anyone would want to deliberately infect themselves at a "coronavirus party." But regardless of the reason, it worked.
Breaking Banner
Dr Anthony Fauci reappears at Coronavirus Task Force briefing — after mysterious absence on Monday
At Tuesday's White House press briefing on coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the expert virologist who sits on the virus task force — reappeared to answer press questions.
Fauci's absence from the briefing on Monday caused a stir on social media, particularly given that Trump used some of his time at the podium to criticize doctors' medical advice on containing the spread of coronavirus and suggest that the U.S. economy would reopen and social distancing would cease "soon."
Breaking Banner
Trump doesn’t really want to restart the economy — he’s preparing the ground to blame Democrats and the media for the coming recession
Under pressure from business leaders and conservative pundits, Donald Trump is reportedly considering asking those who are at elevated risk of death from COVID-19 to isolate themselves and “opening” the economy back up for everyone else. But that’s not an option. Trump doesn’t have the power to flip the switch on the economy in the midst of a pandemic.
And on some level, he knows it. Trump doesn’t really want cases of COVID-19 to spike after schools and businesses re-open prematurely. Rather, this is transparent strategy to shift responsibility for the inevitable consequences of his miserable response to this crisis onto his political opponents.