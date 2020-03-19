Governors are asking Trump for billions as state tax dollars dry up from coronavirus-wracked economies

As businesses shutter and workers lose income, state dollars are drying up and governors are finding themselves in an increasingly dire situation. Both Democratic and Republicans state governors are reaching out to President Trump and Congress, asking them to expedite billions in relief aid, simply due to the fact that no one knows how the pandemic will play out — an uncertainty that’s thrown previous state budget projections into chaos.

POLITICO took a look at the financial situations of several major states and the economic impact varies across the board.

In Florida, which usually plans its budget around things such as hurricanes, coronavirus has expert guessing. “The full picture of the coronavirus impact in Florida might not come into focus for some time,” writes POLITICO’s Kevin Yamamura. “Lawmakers decided on $300 million in added reserves before Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal closed theme parks in Orlando and cities including Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach closed beaches that were packed with spring break revelers.”

California’s $222.2 billion budget and a record surplus and reserves is giving governor Gavin Newsom a slight sigh of relief, but the state is expecting a loss of more than 280,000 payroll jobs by the first quarter of 2021. State Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek said that “while the impact on state revenues is not yet clear, the extreme market volatility and rapidly weakening economic situation obviously have negative implications.”

New York’s economy is taking a massive hit. “In a best-case scenario, tax revenues will likely be $4 billion lower than projected for the coming fiscal year, the state comptroller says, and New York City alone faces at least a $3.2 billion hit to its bottom line as travel dwindles and restaurants, bars and theaters close indefinitely, a steep loss in tax revenue that will extend for six months,” Yamamura writes.

