Quantcast
Connect with us

Governors hammered Trump for slow coronavirus response in heated phone call: ‘The nation continues to be at risk!’

Published

32 mins ago

on

Several governors from across the United States hammered President Donald Trump for his slow response to the coronavirus pandemic during a heated phone call on Monday.

The New York Times reports that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat from New Mexico, was particularly scathing in her talk with the president, whom she accused of hindering states’ ability to contain the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the call, Trump recommended that governors work on an individual basis to secure the medical equipment that their states need without looking to the federal government. This prompted Grisham to say that it sounded like the Trump administration was making states compete against one another for scarce supplies.

“If one state doesn’t get the resources and materials they need, the entire nation continues to be at risk,” she said during the call.

After the call, Trump subsequently started a Twitter feud with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has also been critical of the administration’s response to the crisis.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ohio Gov shuts down in-person voting — and urges the primary election be moved to June

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Ohio was scheduled to have a primary election on Tuesday, March 17, but Gov. Mike DeWine is suggesting it be moved to June 2 after he barred in-person voting.

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform, and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow," he said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/GovMikeDeWine/status/1239626132695252999

Intercept reporter Daniel Medina explained that DeWine can't technically force the state to do it, he's basically asking the judiciary not to sue. There's a chance of a lawsuit from someone who is being forced to choose between their vote and their health.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney stuns observers with proposal to give every American adult $1000 during coronavirus outbreak

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Well aware of the financial pain that the coronavirus pandemic is indicting on a variety of businesses and their employees, a prominent GOP conservative — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — has proposed a payment of $1,000 to help Americans cope with the economic hardship.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee asserted, “Every American adult should immediately receive $1000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Governors hammered Trump for slow coronavirus response in heated phone call: ‘The nation continues to be at risk!’

Published

31 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Several governors from across the United States hammered President Donald Trump for his slow response to the coronavirus pandemic during a heated phone call on Monday.

The New York Times reports that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat from New Mexico, was particularly scathing in her talk with the president, whom she accused of hindering states' ability to contain the virus.

During the call, Trump recommended that governors work on an individual basis to secure the medical equipment that their states need without looking to the federal government. This prompted Grisham to say that it sounded like the Trump administration was making states compete against one another for scarce supplies.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image