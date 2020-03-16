Governors hammered Trump for slow coronavirus response in heated phone call: ‘The nation continues to be at risk!’

Several governors from across the United States hammered President Donald Trump for his slow response to the coronavirus pandemic during a heated phone call on Monday.

The New York Times reports that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat from New Mexico, was particularly scathing in her talk with the president, whom she accused of hindering states’ ability to contain the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the call, Trump recommended that governors work on an individual basis to secure the medical equipment that their states need without looking to the federal government. This prompted Grisham to say that it sounded like the Trump administration was making states compete against one another for scarce supplies.

“If one state doesn’t get the resources and materials they need, the entire nation continues to be at risk,” she said during the call.

After the call, Trump subsequently started a Twitter feud with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has also been critical of the administration’s response to the crisis.