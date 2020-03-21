Grocers, delivery services scramble to hire thousands of workers to help with a crush of business driven by the coronavirus
CHICAGO — As the city came to a standstill in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, many of David Falato’s employees chose to stay home.Falato co-owns five Jet’s Pizza franchises in Chicago. He sympathizes with his employees, who can return to work once they’re comfortable doing so, but with business still strong as customers stay home and order takeout, Falato was in need of help quick.“At each store I lost about 20% of the staff in the past week,” Falato said. “I need cashiers, line cooks and drivers to continue to operate.”On Thursday, Falato, who is recruiting about 20 workers, said he…
Coronavirus threatens the lives of rural hospitals already stretched to the breaking point
Rural hospitals may not be able to keep their doors open as the coronavirus pandemic saps their cash, their CEOs warn, just as communities most need them.As the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, all hospitals are facing cancellations of doctor visits and procedures by a terrified populace — profitable services that usually help fund hospitals. Meanwhile, the institutions also find themselves needing to pay higher prices for personal protective equipment such as face masks and other gear that’s in short supply. Vice President Mike Pence called on hospitals nationwide Wednesday to del... (more…)
1,000 meals for seniors and counting: Meet the coronavirus guardian angels with a grill
The owners say business is down 80 to 90 percent at the Antika Grill, a Mediterranean restaurant in Montclair that is suffering like so many other eateries as the coronavirus spreads.Chef Fady Ghazal, however, doesn’t flinch at the staggering losses. Neither do George and Nancy Amir, who are co-owners with him. Ghazal and George Amir, childhood friends from Lebanon, know what it’s like to struggle and grow up poor in a country of constant conflict.So, when the coronavirus hit, it made them think about senior citizens, among the most vulnerable in this health crisis, and how they might be havin... (more…)
Mitch McConnell aide implicated in stock market moves during coronavirus’ early days
According to a Saturday morning report from Politico, a senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has now been implicated in the growing scandal of lawmakers who made suspicious stock market trades just as the government was becoming aware of the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
The report notes that "Scott Sloofman, a top communications aide in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, purchased stock in a company that could wind up being instrumental in the fight against the coronavirus in late January: Moderna, Inc., which is now testing the first vaccine for the disease in Washington state."