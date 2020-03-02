Guess who’s been voting against Trump and Republicans? It’s party-switching Jeff Van Drew
WASHINGTON— When the U.S. House voted earlier in February to extend the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, only five Republicans voted yes. Rep. Jeff Van Drew was one of them.When the House voted to outlaw logging and mining in more than 1 million federal wilderness acres out west, just six Republicans voted yes. Van Drew was among them too.And when the House voted to make it easier for workers to organize, only five Republicans sided with labor. Van Drew cast one of those yes votes.As a Democrat, the 2nd District congressman often sided with House Republicans against a majorit…
Trump is letting Putin get off easy for his campaign of international murders: op-ed
While Vladimir Putin has suffered significant sanctions and other consequences for his various foreign interventions, he's gotten off scot free for his murder and attempted murder of dissidents. The most recent example is the murder in Berlin of an exiled Chechen militant who was killed by a Russian agent. But even though it was proved that the hit was carried out by Russia, the only consequence leveled at Putin by the German government was the expulsion of two diplomats.
Mike Pence’s coronavirus clownshow humiliates Trump — and endangers the rest of us
Last Wednesday as the stock market dropped precipitously for the third day in a row, President Trump was reluctantly forced to admit that the nation was in the midst of a major global public health crisis. So he held a desultory press conference, handed out some misinformation and blamed Democrats for the stock market slide. And then he named Vice President Mike Pence to be the point man for the crisis, reportedly because he thinks Pence "doesn't have anything else to do." It was hardly reassuring. In fact, Pence might be the very last person one would want to put in charge. His history with public health is abysmal.
Iran is going to foment ‘chaos’ to try to sink Trump in 2020: economist
On Tuesday, Yahoo Finance reported that Dr. Nouriel Roubini, an economist known as "Dr. Doom," is predicting Iran will jump into foreign attempts to interfere with U.S. elections — in this case, attempting to sow "chaos" on the world stage to humiliate President Donald Trump and wound his electoral chances in November.
“Four more years of Donald Trump, and between sanctions and military pressure they’re going to collapse,” said Roubini in a Friday interview with “On the Move.” He added that the outbreak of coronavirus, which sickened their own deputy health minister and vice president, increases internal distrust with the regime, and by extension, their desperation to stay in power.