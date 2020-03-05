‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 release date, episodes, cast, spoilers for Hulu’s dystopian drama
Hulu’s award-winning seriesThe Handmaid’s Taleis coming back for Season 4 later in 2020. The last time we saw June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss), she and the other handmaids of Gilead (formerly known as the United States of America) began planting the seeds of a rebellion meant to topple the Christian theocracy which has kept them down for years. Emboldened, June worked overtime to covertly push back at the restrictions placed on her as a handmaid as she fought to help get many of the children and some handmaids out of Gilead and into the safe haven of Canada. While Season 3 ended on this hopeful no…
Latest Headlines
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 release date, episodes, cast, spoilers for Hulu’s dystopian drama
Hulu's award-winning seriesThe Handmaid’s Taleis coming back for Season 4 later in 2020. The last time we saw June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss), she and the other handmaids of Gilead (formerly known as the United States of America) began planting the seeds of a rebellion meant to topple the Christian theocracy which has kept them down for years. Emboldened, June worked overtime to covertly push back at the restrictions placed on her as a handmaid as she fought to help get many of the children and some handmaids out of Gilead and into the safe haven of Canada. While Season 3 ended on this hopeful no... (more…)
CNN
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta left slack-jawed after hearing Trump say people with coronavirus should ‘go to work’
CNN's Sanjay Gupta on Thursday appeared to be legitimately shocked after hearing President Donald Trump tell Fox News' Sean Hannity that people who have coronavirus should be fine to continue going to work.
After host John Berman played a clip of Trump telling Hannity that many coronavirus patients can get better on their own while still going into the office for work, Gupta's eyes widened and his jaw dropped.
Breaking Banner
Pence press secretary blasts reporter for asking if uninsured can get tested for coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller blasted a well-known reporter for asking if uninsured Americans will be able to get tested for COVID-19.
Miller, recently married to white nationalist and Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, condescendingly criticized CNN political analyst Brian Karem during Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing at the White House.
Karem, who is also the White House correspondent for Playboy, at the end of the event asked, "Guys, guys, can the uninsured, can the uninsured get tested?"