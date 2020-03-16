Quantcast
‘Hard to make sense of this’: Inside the Travis Air Force Base coronavirus quarantine

Published

1 min ago

on

The Gleason family set out on what was supposed to be a relaxing ocean cruise three weeks ago. They’ve ended up in a limbo that’s tested their resilience individually and as a family like never before.The [Rocklin](, Calif., family was among the 2,500 passengers on the now [infamous Grand Princess](For the last dozen days, it’s been one form of limbo after another for Jacob, a Trader Joe’s employee, Kaylen, a yoga instructor, and daughters Evelyn, 9, and Natalie, 6,First it was five days of forced confinement in a 10-foot by 12-foot cabin as their cruise ship waited off the California coast to…

John Oliver’s horrifying wake-up call about Trump’s coronavirus failures: ‘This TikTok hamster has better advice’

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

HBO host John Oliver was forced out of his home studio because there is a risk of coronavirus, whether there's an audience or not. So, he was shooting Sunday's show from an undisclosed all-white studio that looked like where comedy shows go when they die.

Oliver began his short show by reviewing the tipping point the country experienced when many public events started getting canceled.

The "Last Week Tonight" host then reached the point at which President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday where he completely screwed up the speech and was caught on camera after the speech being completely dismissive of the seriousness of the situation.

John Oliver creates a special coronavirus test just for Fox News host Geraldo Rivera

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver was frustrated by the right-wing pundits spreading irrational coronavirus lies on Fox News and personalities like Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh.

During his Sunday show, Oliver explained that they were forced out of the typical studio because there was a risk that someone with coronavirus had been there. As a result, he and his whole staff are quarantined for safety. Oliver delivered an abridged show where he implored Americans to be good to each other and help each other out because he anticipated there wouldn't be any help from President Donald Trump's government.

Meet the 17-year-old behind a website tracking coronavirus cases that is now a vital global resource

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

A teenager’s website tracking coronavirus has become one of the most vital resources for people seeking accurate and updated numbers on the pandemic. The URL is nCoV2019.live. We speak with 17-year-old Avi Schiffmann, a high school junior from Mercer Island outside Seattle, who started the site in late December, when coronavirus had not yet been detected outside of China. Now the site has been visited by tens of millions from every country on Earth. It tracks deaths, numbers of cases locally and globally, and provides an interactive map, information on the disease, and a Twitter feed. The resource updates every minute or so, and pulls information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and elsewhere.

