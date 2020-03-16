‘Hard to make sense of this’: Inside the Travis Air Force Base coronavirus quarantine
The Gleason family set out on what was supposed to be a relaxing ocean cruise three weeks ago. They’ve ended up in a limbo that’s tested their resilience individually and as a family like never before.The [Rocklin](, Calif., family was among the 2,500 passengers on the now [infamous Grand Princess](For the last dozen days, it’s been one form of limbo after another for Jacob, a Trader Joe’s employee, Kaylen, a yoga instructor, and daughters Evelyn, 9, and Natalie, 6,First it was five days of forced confinement in a 10-foot by 12-foot cabin as their cruise ship waited off the California coast to…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: