Harvey Weinstein rushed to the hospital claiming ‘chest pains’ after being sentenced to 23 years in jail

Published

2 mins ago

on

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was rushed to the hospital claiming he had chest pains.

Weinstein was handcuffed to his wheelchair and ushered into prison after his sentencing, but then began claiming he was ill, according to ABC7 out of New York.

According to the report, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital and will likely remain overnight while he’s being evaluated.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault and rape. He still faces charges and a trial in California.

“I’m totally confused. I think men are confused about these issues,” Weinstein said in court.

Read the full report at ABC7.


Here are all the lies Trump has told about coronavirus

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has spent the entire coronavirus crisis trying to lie, downplay the threat, and shift blame, as public events are shut down across the country and the stock market plunges.

Here are Trump's biggest and most dangerous falsehoods:

The coronavirus will vanish in April.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that warmer weather in April will wipe out the virus. On February 10, he said that "a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April," and then four days later he said, "There’s a theory that, in April, when it gets warm — historically, that has been able to kill the virus."

Trump won’t declare a national emergency for coronavirus because it ‘contradicts his message that this is the flu’

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump isn't going to declare a national emergency about the coronavirus, but it's not because it doesn't necessitate one.

According to Politico, it's because Trump feels it contradicts him, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Trump will likely sign "a more limited designation to allow the federal government to cover small business loans, paychecks for hourly workers and delay tax bills, the White House said Wednesday."

