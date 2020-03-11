Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape and sex assault

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on convictions for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his home in 2006, and he had faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

The soon-to-be-68-year-old Weinstein told the court that he and other men facing allegations in the #MeToo movement were confused by accusations they didn’t understand.

“Thousands of men are losing due process,” Weinstein told the court. “I’m worried about this country.”