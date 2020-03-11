Quantcast
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape and sex assault

1 min ago

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on convictions for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his home in 2006, and he had faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

The soon-to-be-68-year-old Weinstein told the court that he and other men facing allegations in the #MeToo movement were confused by accusations they didn’t understand.

“Thousands of men are losing due process,” Weinstein told the court. “I’m worried about this country.”


Congressman erupts on Trump’s health officials for not correcting his ‘bizarre’ lies about coronavirus

5 mins ago

March 11, 2020

During a House Committee hearing on the preparedness and response to coronavirus, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) questioned a panel of health officials, including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, taking an opportunity to chastise them for giving President Trump a pass on his conflicting messaging on the outbreak.

"The President's statements, from the beginning of this, has been contrary to the direction that you have given us," Lynch said directly addressing the panel, adding that Trump told his constituents that tests for the coronavirus were "ready."

Trump rages against Vanity Fair for ‘phony & boring hit piece’ outlining his paranoid response to coronavirus

6 mins ago

March 11, 2020

President Donald Trump lashed out at longtime antagonist Vanity Fair magazine over its recent reporting of his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Journalist Garbriel Sherman reported that Trump and his team were struggling to control the narrative and calm the jittery markets, and the president was "melting down" and telling aides that reporters might intentionally try to contract the virus and infect him during their chats on Air Force One.

‘The worst’ is ‘yet to come’: Task force expert warns pandemic will snowball as doctors struggle to make vaccine

26 mins ago

March 11, 2020

In a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday, coronavirus task force official Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that, short of dangerously "cutting corners," no coronavirus vaccine will be possible before 12 to 18 months.

In the meantime, he confirmed, that "the worst" is yet to come.

FAUCI tells lawmakers that there's no way, without "cutting corners" in detrimental ways, to produce a coronavirus vaccine in less than a year to 18 months.

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 11, 2020

