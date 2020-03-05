‘He can’t bully a pandemic’: Tea party ex-congressman reveals why coronavirus is finally bringing down Trump

On Thursday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) pointed out the simple reason why the coronavirus outbreak is finally proving the limits of President Donald Trump’s political invincibility.

Simply put: Trump may be able to get out of most problems by intimidating others — but there’s no intimidating a deadly disease.

The bully in the White House can bully the Fed Chair. He can bully the Attorney General. He can’t bully a pandemic. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 5, 2020

Walsh, who served one term in Congress after the “tea party” wave of 2010, has become one of Trump’s most vocal critics from the right. He supported the impeachment inquiry, and ran a short-lived presidential campaign against Trump in the GOP primary.