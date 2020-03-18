Quantcast
Head of office managing security clearances 'abruptly resigns' after Trump rehires fired body man as top WH official: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s firm, The Trump Organization, paid bribes through middlemen to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills, according to a damning report by ProPublica.

Trump’s company paid the bribes in exchange for lowered tax bills “for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee.”

Among those buildings is 40 Wall Street, pictured above.

Two of the five former city employees admitted they personally took the bribes. The other three said they knew about the bribes.

“The city employees were among 18 indicted in 2002 for taking bribes in exchange for lowering the valuations of properties, which in turn reduced the taxes owed for the buildings. All of the 18 eventually pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Manhattan except for one, who died before his case was resolved.”

The moment that corrupt assessors told their co-conspirators that the Trump Organization had agreed to pay bribes was memorable, said Frank Valvo, a former city assessor who served a year and a half in prison for his role in the scheme.

The excitement was palpable in the office, Valvo recalled, as one of the assessors broached the news. “He says, ‘We got Trump!’” Valvo recalled. “Wow. Holy Smokes.”

ProPublica notes that the Trump organization denies bribes were paid, and adds that there is no evidence that Donald Trump knew about them.

Trump Organization chief legal officer Alan Garten wrote in a statement: “If anything, the Trump Organization was a victim of the scandal.”

Read the full report here.

‘It’s like armageddon’: US leads massive coronavirus economic stimulus, EU shuts borders

Published

57 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The United States led a multi-billion dollar global fight-back against economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus Tuesday and Germany's chancellor announced the shutting of EU borders to stem the pandemic's ferocious spread.

After coming under criticism that they were mismanaging the response, both London and Washington announced massive economic stimulus packages.

President Donald Trump said the White House was discussing a "substantial" spending bill with Congress that would include immediate cash payments to US citizens in a bid to pull the economy from growing fears of recession.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden wins Arizona primary as coronavirus ravages nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

According to NBC News, ABC News and The New York Times, former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner the Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a closely-watched state.

Biden's victory comes as much of the nation shuts down over the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, like Ohio, have opted to delay their primaries rather than risk transmission of the virus at polling places. Arizona is one of the less affected states, because voters there are broadly able to vote by mail, reducing the risk of long lines and exposure for in-person voters.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘We finally won’: Progressives celebrate the defeat of anti-choice Democrat Dan Lipinski in Chicago

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) has lost his renomination to Congress, according to projections from Vox and BuzzFeed News.

Lipinski has frustrated progressive with his anti-choice stance on abortion and pro-corporate record.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/1240105781514690561

https://twitter.com/justicedems/status/1240099399084228608

Continue Reading
 
 
