Here’s how Trump could try to force states to end the coronavirus lockdowns early

It is clear that President Donald Trump wants the business shutdowns to end quickly and normal economic activity to resume — even if it comes at the cost of wider exposure to the novel coronavirus. The key obstacle for him, though, is that nearly all of these restrictions were imposed at the state and local level, and so the responsibility of ending the closures lies with the states.

But as Aaron Keller wrote for Law & Crime, that doesn’t mean there is no way the federal government could put its thumb on the scale to make states end the lockdowns.

“Recall the federal government has limited jurisdiction: the Tenth Amendment suggests state powers are vast, yet federal authority is limited. Accordingly, Trump’s executive orders and memorandums which deal with the Coronavirus are rather limited in scope,” wrote Keller. “Despite this, there are ways the federal government has the legal power to suggest or, in the minds of critics, even strong-arm the states into acting certain ways.”

“While Congress also generally cannot directly commandeer state officials to do their bidding, Congress can, perhaps most importantly, earmark grant money to states with strings attached,” Keller continued. “This is the primary way the federal government whips states into shape and gets them to act certain ways. The most famous example is the decision to withhold five-percent of federal highway funds (interstate commerce) to states which did not raise their minimum drinking age to 21.” The key caveat, of course, being that this would require Congress to go along with Trump.

However, Keller, wrote, “Even without a Congressional earmark with concomitant strings attached, President Trump wields considerable power under federal emergency statutes, and the back and forth snipes between the Trump Administration and various governors is a symptom of a potential malady of money changing hands with serious attached caveats. Trump has in the past been accused of trying to pressure Cuomo to get New York State off his back. Trump has recently said COVID-19 funding is ‘a two-way street’ where governors ‘have to treat us well also — they can’t say, ‘oh, gee, we should get this, we should get that.””

“Sure, the governors can go it alone: they can stay closed pursuant to the broad powers granted to the states. By doing so, they may be forced to give up federal money,” concluded Keller. “The question for the governors right now is whether they can afford it. The question for all politicians is how many deaths they may be willing to politically stomach and how much they are willing to spend to prevent the numbers from rising. The question for Americans is whether they will politically reward politicians who do not see to the care of people unlike themselves in faraway yet hard-hit places.”

