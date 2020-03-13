Here’s why Wall Street is suddenly bracing for a recession
On Wednesday, Wells Fargo & Co. issued a report, predicting “a mild contraction in U.S. GDP” in this year’s second quarter, “with a return to growth in the following quarter.”On Thursday, the bank erased that prediction and said that “the events of the past 24 hours or so have made it painfully obvious that we need to rethink this forecast.”“The coming contraction will be deeper and more protracted than we were anticipating just a few days ago,” making a recession “increasingly likely,” warned Jay H. Bryson, acting chief economist, in a report to clients.“The airline and hotel industries are i…
Trump’s incompetence is a real problem — but decades of right-wing ideology have also made this crisis worse
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell smelled an evil liberal conspiracy on Thursday, one designed to steal away his decades of tireless work to kneecap the federal government. The Democratic-majority House had passed a large emergency bill, designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and McConnell was absolutely certain Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were trying to pull one over on him.
"Unfortunately, it appears at this hour that the speaker and House Democrats instead chose to produce an ideological wish list that was not tailored closely to the circumstances," McConnell said. He accused Democrats of exploiting this situation, saying the bill addresses "various areas of policy that are barely related, if at all, to the issue before us."
Experts explain why the public panic buys when confronted with scary situations like coronavirus
Seattle residents are struggling to find toilet paper. Hand sanitizer is sold out on Amazon, Staples, CVS, Walmart, Wallgreens and other websites. This wasn't what we were told a disaster looked like.
The Washington Post recalled in the novel World War Z a virus that spreads from China. It ultimately turns half the world into zombies. The film "Contagion" shows a highly contagious disease that kills people quickly. There are scenes of fights in grocery stores as society slowly breaks down. "San Andreas" shows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being forced to loot a shopping center for clothes after his helicopter crashes. Everyone around him is stealing televisions and other expensive items.
Trump’s adult children targeted by merciless new ‘Grifter’ ad series that will air on Fox News
An anti-Trump conservative group is taking aim at the president's "grifter" children in a new series of television ads.
The Lincoln Project, an activist group of anti-Trump conservatives, is launching a new ad campaign ahead of the 2020 election showing how President Donald Trump's adult children are financially benefitting from their father serving in the White House, reported the Huffington Post.
A voiceover intended to sound like Ivanka Trump brags that her “daddy being president is the best thing ever” in the first ad, which was released Friday.