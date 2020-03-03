‘He’s used to trials without evidence’: Trump mocked for ‘spouting nonsense’ about coronavirus and vaccine trials

President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.

This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.

At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.

“So you have a medicine that’s already involved with the coronaviruses, and now you have to see if it’s specifically for this. You can know that tomorrow, can’t you?” — Trump has no idea what a clinical trial is pic.twitter.com/PoA2usKZ9Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2020

At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”

Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.

One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:

He’s used to trials without evidence, so what else do you expect? https://t.co/3KO5FnBsy3 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 3, 2020

Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:

The President of the United States is very, very….dumb. https://t.co/PkFOR8hcoY — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) March 3, 2020

NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:

There is something deeply sad and troubling about #Trump cognitive state. But it’s much more troubling for ohr health and safety. #Coronavirus https://t.co/rc04S4G4K8 — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) March 3, 2020

Writer, journalist, filmmaker:

No, it’s not encouraging to have an imbecile sitting at the middle of the table, his arms crossed arrogantly, spouting nonsense. https://t.co/bx9kkNmoSO — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) March 3, 2020

More:

After meeting with Trump regarding Coronavirus the Drug Manufacturers agree that their Alzheimer’s Drugs are innefective. https://t.co/aLCO8svlfP — MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) March 3, 2020

Whenever he assumes that “arms crossed defensive crouch” it means that he knows he’s getting questions that are well beyond his mental depth, and he understands that they’re questions that strip completely naked whatever BS narrative he’s trying to spin. It’s such a tell. https://t.co/NOiqjhBvOt — @traderttt9 (@traderttt9) March 2, 2020

Are you stupid or are you trying to get this man to lie? https://t.co/9iAuCK5Yqd — Brenda Kelley (@BrendaKelley12) March 3, 2020

trump is a profoundly stupid man. He has no idea what a double blind clinical trial is. https://t.co/lUvWz1ZPuF — DK Wallace (@dkrwallace) March 3, 2020

We’re all going to die. https://t.co/6n5S2gQNzX — Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) March 3, 2020

I almost wish they didn’t televise this shit. I’ve grown used to Trump being a purely selfish, ego-driven narcissist monster, but I will NEVER grow used to how fucking stupid this man is. https://t.co/pnAu4wQTol — August Landmesser (@Aloysius_Priest) March 3, 2020