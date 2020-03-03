Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’s used to trials without evidence’: Trump mocked for ‘spouting nonsense’ about coronavirus and vaccine trials

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday held a White House meeting to discuss the possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine with representatives of the nation’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Part of the meeting was open to the press and Americans are now mocking the President for the questions he asked as he pressured medical experts to say they could produce a vaccine in a few months – not the 12-18 it will take.

ADVERTISEMENT

This clip of Trump trying to pressure the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the federal government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is getting a lot of attention.

At one point when the Gilead CEO starts talking about clinical trials Trump appears to suppress a yawn. In the photo above, Vice President Pence looks terrified. To his left, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the State Department’s global AIDS director, appears to be trying to not laugh.

At one point during the meeting Dr. Fauci was forced to correct Trump on how long a vaccine will take. “Like I’ve been telling you, a year to a year and a half.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many are mocking the president’s astonishing lack of understanding about even the most basic concepts of vaccines and how drug tests on them are performed.

One, noted Trump critic, conservative attorney George Conway, may have done the best job:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a Senior Adviser to Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign:

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst:

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer, journalist, filmmaker:

ADVERTISEMENT

More:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Flat Earther arrested after screaming at kids on playground: ‘You’re not on a spinning ball!’

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

According to the Greenville News, a "Flat Earth" activist was arrested last week after screaming at kids on a playground at a school in South Carolina.

The incident was captured on YouTube by the activist, Nathan Thompson, in a video titled "RED PILL THE YOUTH" — a common phrase among far-right and conspiracy theory activists based on the famous scene in "The Matrix" where Neo is offered a red pill that will allow him to escape the simulation.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans crossing over to vote Biden in primaries will likely stick with him in November: conservative columnist

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

In a late-breaking column for the Daily Beast, conservative columnist Matt Lewis announced that he would be taking advantage of Virginia's open primary to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in an attempt to halt the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and to hopefully beat Donald Trump in the November election.

Last December Lewis expressed disgust with the Republican Party, writing, "Donald Trump’s Republican Party has adopted all the worst qualities I used to hate about the American left. The good news is that this has created an opening for the Democratic Party to seize the moral high ground. The bad news is most of the so-called conservatives have followed Trump down the drain," which led to his admission on Super Tuesday that he will be voting for Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nunes associate lands key intelligence post on Trump’s National Security Council after being implicated in Ukraine scandal: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

According to a report from POLITICO, former counsel to the House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes and White House lawyer, Michael Ellis, has been named by President Trump to be senior director for intelligence on the National Security Council, with his first day on the job being this past Monday.

Ellis has been a member of Trump's inner circle since 2017. He also reportedly helped former House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) launch his investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller's probe of the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image