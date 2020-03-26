Hollywood awards grapple with virus as Golden Globes relax rules
Hollywood’s glitzy film awards are scrambling to deal with the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on the industry, with the Golden Globes first to relax their entry rules Thursday.
Most awards shows from the Globes to the Oscars require that movies must be shown in Los Angeles theaters for a minimum period to be considered.
But with even private screening rooms shuttered indefinitely across the entertainment capital — and much of the world — that appears to be changing.
Films that had planned “a bona fide theatrical release” between the start of the outbreak and the end of April will be permitted at the Globes, even if the release was scrapped, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday.
Titles that go straight to streaming platforms such as Netflix or television during this time will now be eligible.
And while previously studios had to invite HFPA voters to private screening events, online links or DVDs will be permitted during the pandemic lockdown, it added.
The all-important Oscars — which typically take place one or two months after the Globes — have yet to announce any changes.
But a spokesperson said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was “evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes may need to be made.”
“We are committed to being nimble and forward-thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and will make further announcements in the coming days.”
Other major award shows contacted by AFP said it was too early to decide on changes.
But smaller awards have already been forced to adapt.
The canceled SXSW festival in Austin — which serves as a “qualifying festival” for the Oscars — went ahead with its competition despite no premieres taking place. Judges were offered online screening links to make up their minds.
Winners in documentary, animated and short film categories will still be eligible for the Oscars.
Photo: Brad Pitt winning Golden Globe (AFP)
© 2020 AFP
Meghan Markle to begin new life by narrating Disney elephant film
Prince Harry's wife Meghan will make an instant start to life away from Britain's royal frontline by narrating a new film about a family of African elephants, Disney announced on Thursday.
The documentary will follow the family of elephants as they cross Africa's Kalahari Desert. Its broadcast date is just three days after she and Harry will officially step down as senior royals.
"Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3," the channel said on its Twitter account.
The couple stunned the family in January by announcing their plans to quit the royal frontline and move to North America.
‘Stick to drinking’: Rudy Giuliani flayed for peddling misleading coronavirus statistics
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday peddled deeply misleading statistics about the coronavirus pandemic that he heard from right-wing activist Candace Owens.
In a tweet, Giuliani argued that COVID-19 had "only" killed 1,000 Americans so far this year, compared to approximately 7,500 people who die in the United States every day.
What Giuliani fails to mention, however, has been the rapid acceleration of both the disease's spread and the number of people who have been dying from it.
Canadians and Americans mock Trump as he weighs stationing troops at border over coronavirus crisis
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to shut the U.S.-Canada border to all but essential traffic and trade last week, to contain the coronavirus spread. Now President Trump wants to station U.S. troops on the Canadian border, to ensure no one tries to illegally cross into America.
Trudeau confirmed the report Thursday, Canada's Global News reports, and apparently does not support the plan.
“Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau said, "while giving his daily briefing to reporters."