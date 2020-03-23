Homemade coronavirus masks are a last resort, CDC says — but hospitals are asking for them
Some New Jersey healthcare providers are calling on volunteers to make masks for their workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — despite federal guidelines saying homemade masks should be only used as a last resort because they may not be effective.Atlantic Health Systems of Morris Plains operates five medical centers in Central Jersey and made a plea on its website for help.“Calling all those who can sew. If you can sew, you can make a mask,” a statement on its website said. “These masks will be used for those in healthcare spaces who are not directly at risk for coronavirus exposure …
As coronavirus spreads, some Asian Americans worry their leaders’ language stokes a stigma new messages
“If the virus has already been named by the [World Health Organization] as COVID-19, any renaming is highly politically charged and motivated,” said one researcher.
Until recently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s daily podcast was most famous for one thing: daily musings about the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. But in mid-March, the state’s junior senator waded into a new topic. While reflecting on his self-imposed self-quarantine, he defended the president for the administration’s response to the novel coronavirus.
Trump accused of using global health crisis to ‘settle a score’ with people he dislikes
On Monday, writing for the Washington Post, columnist Philip Bump noted that President Donald Trump has a mentality of apathy and sarcasm towards the misfortune of his political rivals — even when people are facing economic devastation or mortal danger.
"The president has a history of continuing to bash those who take key votes against him — like former Arizona senator John McCain — but one would be forgiven for assuming that Romney's decision to follow government recommendations to isolate in order to avoiding spreading the dangerous virus would not be a jumping-off point for a presidential attack," wrote Bump. "But this is Trump. So, after a beat, he asked a question. 'Romney’s in isolation?' Trump said, interrupting the reporter. Then, with apparent sarcasm, he continued: 'Gee, that’s too bad. Go ahead.'"
White supremacists are encouraging members to infect Jews with coronavirus: FBI
The FBI is warning that white supremacists have started encouraging their followers to contract COVID-19 and then intentionally spread it to police officers and Jews.
ABC News reports that the FBI's New York office sent out an alert recently that warned neo-Nazi groups are pushing members to spread the virus though "bodily fluids and personal interactions" to their perceived enemies.
"The FBI alert, which went out on Thursday, told local police agencies that extremists want their followers to try to use spray bottles to spread bodily fluids to cops on the street," ABC News reports. "The extremists are also directing followers to spread the disease to Jews by going "any place they may be congregated, to include markets, political offices, businesses and places of worship."