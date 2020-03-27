‘How about keeping Americans alive?’: House Republican leader slammed for saying top priority is to keep people ‘at work’
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under fire for declaring in a lengthy House speech the Republicans’ “top priority” during the coronavirus pandemic is to keep people at work.
Many latched on to his remarks, made just before the House passed the Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus package, which will now be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk.
“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work,” McCarthy told his socially-distancing colleagues in the House chamber.
Many felt Congress’ top priority under the coronavirus crisis should be keeping people alive, and hopefully healthy – not working, especially as the President and Republicans look for ways to “relax” social distancing and stay at home policies, which will only lead to more people becoming infected, and dying.
But that wasn’t McCarthy’s only concerning comment.
“We all saw that tragic news this week: 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits,” he said during his oratory.
Some also saw this as dereliction of duty. The tragedy to many is that people are dying, not that they are getting unemployment benefits.
Here’s how many are responding:
Kevin McCarthy on House floor: “Our top priority is to keep Americans at work.” Really? Mine would be: Keeping Americans alive. Who has this right? McCarthy or me? Asking for some semblance of peace of mind.
— Cameron Yow (@CameronYow) March 27, 2020
Kevin McCarthy speech on the House Floor prior to the vote on the COVID-19 relief package: “Our top priority is to keep people at work…” Really, that’s your top priority; not saving lives. This tells you all you need to know about the Trump GOP.
— Spencer Wong (@SactownSpencer) March 27, 2020
So Kevin McCarthy admits that his top priority is to keep Americans at work. Not to save lives, but keep us at work. What a sad day for America that some of or so called leaders care more about money than life. Not what I consider a True Leader. 😢
— Bette Price (@dallasbette) March 27, 2020
Kevin McCarthy: “Our top priority is to keep Americans working.”
How about keeping Americans alive?#HouseVote
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 27, 2020
Kevin McCarthy says their top priority is to keep Americans at work. It should be to keep Americans alive
— N Wyre (@nowyre) March 27, 2020
Did McCarthy just say the GOP top priority is to keep Americans at work?
Not saving American lives
These people are sick pic.twitter.com/Z6JlI4aVYO
— 🍄RUMP=RussianTraitor (@theMrWheat) March 27, 2020
Kevin McCarthy just laid it out plain and simple, “Our top priority is to keep Americans at work” not to keep them safe. There is no concern for the American people, only for private profits.
— William Johnson (@Ol_WillyJ) March 27, 2020
“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work” – Kevin McCarthy
wait, what happened to Keep Americans alive? Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness is now dow 30,000
— Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) March 27, 2020
“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work.” – @GOPLeader
“Keeping them not dead,” sounds like a good plan, too.
— Left Crew Politics (@LeftCrewPolitic) March 27, 2020
Breaking Banner
Conservative pundit blasts Florida’s GOP governor for ‘risking the lives of millions’ during the coronavirus pandemic
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been drawing a great deal of criticism this week for not being as proactive as other governors — for example, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy or Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf — when it comes to fighting the spread of coronavirus in his state. Much of the criticism has come from Democrats, but in The Bulwark, conservative writer Amanda Carpenter slams DeSantis for putting the lives of Floridians at risk — especially those who are older.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: House members cheer as Thomas Massie’s stunt fails and coronavirus stimulus bill is approved by a voice vote
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the over $2 trillion coronavirus relief package this Friday, putting an end to the last-minute drama from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who had objected to a simple voice vote that would have required only a minimal number of lawmakers to return to the Capitol.
C-SPAN caught the moment Massie's stunt failed, showing the House erupt in applause when his efforts were shot down and the bill was approved.
Watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xdk1_Llrlj4
Breaking Banner
Epidemiologists forced to adjust pandemic spread models to account for Trump misinformation: report
According to the Washington Post, virologists and epidemiologists attempting to predict how badly the coronavirus will spread are now having to factor in the possibility it could become worse due to misinformation being shared with the public -- including claims being made by President Donald Trump.
With the president hijacking the almost daily press conferences by the White House Task Force -- charged with keeping the public informed of developments in the fight against COVID-19 ---- where he spouts opinions and provides information that is often at odds with the scientists on the dais with him -- epidemiologist's models used to predict growth patterns and quantities of life-saving personal protection equipment needed by health care workers are having to be adjusted.