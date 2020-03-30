Quantcast
‘How can we pray for you?’ Fox hosts lavish praise on Trump as he exits interview to call Putin

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News hosts offered their prayers to President Donald Trump as he cut off his coronavirus update to call Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The president called in Monday morning to “Fox & Friends,” which he regularly watches, and boasted about his administration’s coronavirus response and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he slurred as a “sick puppy” for criticizing his handling of the crisis.

“We have the greatest economy in history and all of a sudden, one day, they said everybody has to stop, nobody can go to work, we have to stop and we think of this, we’re paying people not to go to work,” Trump said. “It was always the opposite. We paid people to work, now we’re paying people not to go to work — and with that, I have to go to work, too.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt snuck in one more question before Trump left the call to speak with Putin about the global oil market.

“Mr. President, before you leave, one last question,” Earhardt said. “Could I ask you, how can we pray for you?”

The president credited conservative Christians with his 2016 election win and boasted that their support has only grown stronger.

“Well, I would love that,” Trump said. “I would love to say how the evangelical community, the Christian community and communities of faith, for the most part, have been on my side. You saw that in the last election, and I think you’ll see it even more so in this election, but when people say that to me it’s always a great honor, Ainsley. I know how you feel, and it’s always a great honor.”

Earhardt thanked the president and lavished praise on his efforts.

“The Bible is clear we need to pray for our leaders,” she said, “and we are many in this country are clinging to God right now, so thank you, Mr. President, and thanks for joining us.”

Trump seemed to enjoy his time on “Fox & Friends,” where he used to appear in person before and during his 2016 campaign.

“I appreciate it, and it’s great being with you always,” he said. “It’s like the old times, but this is a serious deal, and we’ll get it taken care of. We will win and it’ll be fairly soon.”

