How intrepid lab sleuths ramped up tests as coronavirus closed in
SEATTLE — While officials in Washington, D.C., grappled with delays and red tape, two professional virus hunters raced to make thousands of tests available to detect the deadly new coronavirus sweeping the globe, hoping to stem its spread in the U.S.Dr. Keith Jerome, 56, and Dr. Alex Greninger, 38, of the esteemed University of Washington School of Medicine, have overseen the rollout of more than 4,000 tests, painstaking work that has confirmed the infection in hundreds of patients across the nation.Their 10,000-square-foot virology lab in Seattle’s picturesque South Lake Union neighborhood wa…
‘Responsible for this chaos’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe blames Trump for crowds gathering despite CDC’s coronavirus warnings
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for downplaying the coronavirus, and blamed him for crowds continuing to gather over the weekend despite scientist warnings and mass closings.
The "Morning Joe" host said the president still doesn't seem to understand the seriousness of this public health crisis, and Scarborough said Trump's ignorance is going to carry grave risks for the public.
"It will change American life, but there's not a scientist, there's not a doctor -- I mean, I'm reading conservatives who have apologized for Donald Trump for three and a half years, when there was nothing left to defend, who are actually saying, 'This is serious, listen to the scientists,'" Scarborough said. "I mean, I'm seeing it on blog posts from pro-Trump people, I'm seeing it everywhere. Yet the president of the United States is still saying, 'We have this completely under control, it's going to be okay, things are going to disappear.'"
‘When is the National Day of Science?’: Trump blasted after spreading lies
President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is a more accurate reflection of his positions and beliefs than his White House press briefings. Since the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis the President has made clear he doesn't believe it is a crisis, has worked to minimize the amount of testing that can be done, and worked to spread falsehoods and outright lies in an attempt to make Americans believe the pandemic is not a massive health emergency. It is.
So perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that Sunday morning Trump kicked off the day with a lie. He retweeted this absolutely false claim by his re-election campaign's national press secretary. No legitimate health expert would oppose testing as many people as possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus, if there were enough tests. But the Trump administration made sure there aren't.