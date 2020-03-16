How intrepid lab sleuths ramped up tests as coronavirus closed in

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered President Donald Trump for downplaying the coronavirus, and blamed him for crowds continuing to gather over the weekend despite scientist warnings and mass closings.

The "Morning Joe" host said the president still doesn't seem to understand the seriousness of this public health crisis, and Scarborough said Trump's ignorance is going to carry grave risks for the public.

"It will change American life, but there's not a scientist, there's not a doctor -- I mean, I'm reading conservatives who have apologized for Donald Trump for three and a half years, when there was nothing left to defend, who are actually saying, 'This is serious, listen to the scientists,'" Scarborough said. "I mean, I'm seeing it on blog posts from pro-Trump people, I'm seeing it everywhere. Yet the president of the United States is still saying, 'We have this completely under control, it's going to be okay, things are going to disappear.'"