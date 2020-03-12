How much would a payroll tax cut add to your paycheck? This Philly accountants lay it all out
If Congress passes an emergency payroll tax cut, how much would it add to your weekly paycheck?Take your salary and deduct 2% — that’s your tax savings. If you earn $50,000 a year, and get a 2% payroll tax cut — that’s about $1,000, or one week’s wages.The cost of a payroll tax cut or holiday would depend on how much of the tax is rolled back and for how long. A 2% cut for employees, as President Barack Obama did, cost $150 billion in government revenue over a year and $300 billion if the employer portion had also been cut, according to Bloomberg data.Today’s payroll tax rate is 15.3%, with 12…
Will coronavirus disappear when temperatures heat up?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures have fluctuated between hot and cold recently in Florida, just about as frequently as the idea that warmth might bring an end to the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.This week temperatures are expected to be between 75 and 82 degrees while balancing between mostly sunny and partly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service.But will that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Florida?The Sunshine State already has had two fatalities, more than a dozen confirmed cases, and many more cases awaiting test results, according to the Florida Department of Health.On the... (more…)
How does the coronavirus test work? 5 questions answered
The U.S. government is fighting to contain and slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Testing is central to these efforts. Molecular biologist and viral researcher Maureen Ferran answers some basic questions about how these diagnostic tests work – and if there are enough to go around.Who gets tested for the virus?
Currently there are two main reasons someone would be tested for the coronavirus: having symptoms or exposure to an infected person.
The main symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. These look a lot like the flu and the common cold, so it takes a physician to determine if testing for the virus is necessary.
Presidential scholar demands Trump’s resignation: ‘No normal person’ would react to coronavirus like this
A presidential scholar is demanding that President Donald Trump step down after he has proven himself completely unable to handle the coronavirus crisis that's now gripping the United States.
Chris Edelson, an assistant professor of government in American University’s School of Public Affairs, has written a column for Market Watch in which he says that Trump's failures to understand the scope of the unfolding disaster render him completely unfit for the job of the presidency.